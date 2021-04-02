Assam Assembly elections: Repoll in one station after EVM controversy

The Election Commission on Friday ordered a repoll at a polling station in Ratabari seat of Assam after the presiding officer carried the EVM after polling in a vehicle which reportedly belonged to a BJP candidate.

In a statement, the EC said the presiding officer and three other officials have been placed under suspension.

"Although seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll atNo. 149- Indira M.V. Schoolof LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution," the poll panel said.

Violence broke out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after some Congress and AIUDF supporters spotted a BJP candidate's vehicle being used to take a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)