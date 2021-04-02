Assam Assembly elections: Repoll in one station after EVM controversy

-
The Election Commission on Friday ordered a repoll at a polling station in Ratabari seat of Assam after the presiding officer carried the EVM after polling in a vehicle which reportedly belonged to a BJP candidate.
In a statement, the EC said the presiding officer and three other officials have been placed under suspension.
"Although seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll atNo. 149- Indira M.V. Schoolof LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution," the poll panel said.
Violence broke out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after some Congress and AIUDF supporters spotted a BJP candidate's vehicle being used to take a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.
