Top headlines: All Jaguars to go electric, IT sector revenue to hit $194 bn

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
Top headlines: Budget leaves investors richer, RIL-Future deal hits hurdle
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
Latest News LIVE: Defence Ministry okays Rs 28,000-cr acquisition proposals
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
-
JLR's $3.5 bn plan to take all Jaguars, 60% Land Rovers electric by 2030
All Jaguar cars and six out of every 10 Land Rover models will go electric by 2030 as the UK subsidiary of Tata Motors ditches the combustion engine in favour of the zero-emission technology as part of its ‘Reimagine’ strategy. The company will invest about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) a year into electrification and related technologies. Read more
IT sector to grow by 2% to $194 bn, add 138,000 employees in FY21: Nasscom
The National Association of Software & Services Companies (Nasscom) has projected a 2.3 per cent revenue growth in FY21 for the country’s information technology industry despite the pandemic. Nasscom has pegged the Indian IT industry’s revenue during the current financial year at $194 billion, up from $190 billion in FY20. Compared to previous years when the industry registered a growth of 6 to 7 per cent, the current numbers are subdued. Read moreHow RBI's currency operations are spiking forward premia across tenures
Forward rates in the currency markets have risen sharply across tenures as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is understood to have increased its intervention in the future and forward segment. From about 3.5 per cent at the start of December to 6 per cent now, the three-month forwards rates are the most affected. Similar trends can be seen in 6-month and one-year forward points as well. Even the five-year segment has shown a jump. Read more
More Covid vaccine supplies lined up as India gets ready for Phase 3 drive
As India enters phase-III of Covid-19 vaccination, in which around 270 million people are to be inoculated, firms are looking to ramp up capacities at their production units. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer that produced 1.5 billion doses last fiscal, is ramping up its capacity (including non-Covid vaccines) to 2.5 billion by the end of 2021. Of this, around two billion doses is expected by June.
Similarly, Bharat Biotech is on track to have 150 million doses ready by June. Read more
GoAir's chances of thriving may depend on the promoters taking a back seat
GoAir’s failure to retain senior management has been ascribed to the classic weakness of Indian promoters. As a former senior manager put it, “You cannot have three people flying a plane” — a reference to chairman Nusli Wadia, his younger son and managing director Jeh Wadia and the “CEO of the day”. Read more
Covid-19 vaccines not ready for open-market roll-out yet, says govt
A month into the vaccination drive, which has covered more than 8.5 million so far, the health ministry has indicated that Covid-19 vaccines are not likely to be there in the open market anytime soon.
This is because the government is not willing to take chances with technical protocols and the responsibility of a national vaccine roll-out.Read more
States' fiscal deficit to narrow to 4.3% of GDP in FY22: Ind-Ra
The agency’s earlier forecast for FY21 was 4.5 per cent. The revision was made due to a sharper-than-expected contraction of 6.1 per cent in the nominal GDP. Ind-Ra estimated the nominal GDP to grow 14.5 per cent in FY22. Read more
Factory reset: Production slumps in the powerloom hub of Bhiwandi
Though the fear and ferocity of the Covid-19 pandemic has receded, Bhiwandi’s core powerloom industry is in deep crisis. The volatility in yarn prices has posed a severe challenge to powerloom owners who resumed full-fledged operations only in August last year. It is said that 50 per cent of the looms are operating only 3-4 days a week. Read more
Tata Sons dials banks to pay Rs 1,250 cr Tata Tele AGR dues and loans
Tata Sons, the parent company of Tata Teleservices, is in talks with banks to raise funds to pay latter’s dues to the banks and to the Indian government. The loss-making telecom company has to pay Rs 1,250 crore of dues to banks and another 10 per cent of outstandings to the government as AGR (adjusted gross revenue) as per the Supreme Court judgement before March end, said a banking source. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU