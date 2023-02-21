Top headlines: Adani Green Energy capex plan, Tata Motors-Uber deal

Vedanta-Foxconn selects Dholera SIR for 1st semiconductor facility in India

A joint venture of Indian conglomerate and electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has finalised the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad city of Gujarat for setting up their semiconductor and display manufacturing facility, a senior state government official said on Monday. Read more...

puts Rs 10,000-crore plan under review

India’s largest green energy company, (AGEL), has decided to review its capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 10,000 crore for financial year 2023-24 (FY24). In a post-third quarter results call with its bond holders, AGEL’s management said this was a tentative target and was still under review. Read more...

bags India's largest electric vehicle fleet order from Uber

Tata Motors, India’s largest electric passenger vehicle manufacturer, has signed an agreement with ride-hailing company to supply 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs), the company said.

The agreement is the largest EV commitment between an automotive manufacturer and a ride-sharing platform in India. Under the agreement, will deploy Tata Motors’ XPRES-T EVs by partnering fleet operators in Delhi National Capital Region, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Read more...

Top companies compete to cover Tata Group-owned fleet



Top companies, such as Tata AIG General Insurance, are competing to provide cover to Tata Group-owned Air India’s fleet for the next financial year (2023-24). This includes insurance cover for new planes that would be delivered in the next financial year. Read more...

5,500 km highways to be turned into e-ways via public-private partnership



The government is finalising a plan to upgrade 5,500 km of existing highways into the National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) through a public-private partnership across 23 cities in 12 states. The e-highways will collectively have 111 stations with charging and other facilities. Read more...