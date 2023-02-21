Top headlines: Adani Green Energy capex plan, Tata Motors-Uber deal

-
-
Tata Motors bags India's largest electric vehicle fleet order from Uber
Tata Motors, India’s largest electric passenger vehicle manufacturer, has signed an agreement with ride-hailing company Uber to supply 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs), the company said.
The agreement is the largest EV commitment between an automotive manufacturer and a ride-sharing platform in India. Under the agreement, Uber will deploy Tata Motors’ XPRES-T EVs by partnering fleet operators in Delhi National Capital Region, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Read more...
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 09:06 IST
