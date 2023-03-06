Top headlines: Airfares high on Holi, Uber to go to court over bike taxi

-
Travel firms have reported a surge in leisure trips during the Holi week with popular holiday destinations within India as well as short-haul spots, such as Dubai and Singapore, seeing high demand. The increased demand has reflected in higher fares on popular routes during March 6-12 (Holi week) compared to February 6-12. Read more
Atmanirbhar push: Rs 7,000-cr PLI boost for toys, bicycle components soon
The government has finalised two new production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes worth over Rs 7,000 crore to give impetus to domestic manufacturing of items, such as toys and bicycle components. As much as Rs 3,489 crore is expected to be allocated towards the PLI scheme for toys and Rs 3,597 crore for bicycle components, people aware of the matter told Business Standard. A Cabinet note regarding the same has already been floated. Read more
India's market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio slips to 95 in FY23, shows data
India’s market capitalisation (m-cap)-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio for the current financial year (2022-23, or FY23) could end below 100.
If so, this will be the first time since 2019-20 that the reading has been in double digits. At present, India’s m-cap-to-GDP ratio is around 95 per cent of its estimated GDP for FY23, according to Motilal Oswal. Read more
Only one woman for every eight on India Inc payroll: CFA study
Women’s participation rate in finance and related fields continues to lag in India, the average count being only one woman for every eight people on the payroll, according to a sample study of 134 companies by CFA Institute. The global not-for-profit association of investment professionals looked at disclosures made by 134 listed firms in their Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for 2021-22 (FY22) Read more
Ola, Uber may book ride to court over ban on bike service in Delhi
Ride hailing aggregators, and the bike taxi drivers enrolled with them, are planning to go to court within a week for a stay on the Delhi government’s recent order banning their services. Uber, Ola and Rapido are among the big names who offer the service. There are over 120,000 drivers in the capital who provide the service and undertake as many as 3 million to 4 million rides a week, making it the largest market in the country for the service. Read more
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 10:32 IST
