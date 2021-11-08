Top headlines: Amazon asks govt to nix Future-RIL deal, Bollywood returns

-
ALSO READ
Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1
Hiving off logistics biz, fund raise to unlock value for SpiceJet investors
SpiceJet Q1 preview: Analysts eye liquidity measures, growth in cargo biz
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
GST on ice cream parlours may lead to litigation, say experts
-
The Indian economy, unlike in 2013, is not vulnerable now to the possible move by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to taper its loose monetary policy, even as oil and gold may bring down the country’s balance of payments (BoP) position, say finance ministry officials. More on the story in our top headlines this morning.
Aircraft leasing companies hit tax air pocket over SpiceJet dues
The world’s biggest aircraft leasing companies have hit a snag in India, with tax authorities resisting efforts to repossess aircraft they had leased to low-cost airline SpiceJet due to the carrier’s unpaid goods and services tax (GST) dues. Read more.
Five years after demonetisation: How much has Indian economy changed?
It's been five years since the disruptive decision by the government to scrap high-denomination currency notes overnight was taken. Read more.
Amazon asks Sebi, govt to withdraw $3.4-bn Future-RIL deal approval
US e-commerce giant Amazon has written to Ajay Tyagi, chairman of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Manmohan Juneja, director general of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to withdraw any permission and consents granted to Future Retail Limited (FRL) related to the $3.4-billion merger deal between Future Group and Reliance. Read more.
Amazon violated FDI norms, allege Future Retail independent directors
Independent directors of Future Retail (FRL) have complained to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), saying that American retail giant Amazon had violated foreign direct investment norms when it picked up a 49 per cent stake in the company’s promoter entity, Future Coupons (FCPL), and applied for the CCI’s approval by concealing facts. Read more.
Indian economy to survive headwinds from a likely taper, says FinMin
The Indian economy, unlike in 2013, is not vulnerable now to the possible move by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to taper its loose monetary policy, even as oil and gold may bring down the country’s balance of payments (BoP) position, say finance ministry officials. Read more.
Is the sparkle returning? Banks are now better placed to handhold India Inc
The change in sentiment and outlook is beyond the feel-good factor. Many companies are seriously discussing investment proposals with us,” says Dinesh Khara, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI). He has reasons for being upbeat. Read more.
Bollywood is back with a bang: Sooryavanshi strikes gold at box-office
Bollywood is back with a bang. After 19 months and multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sooryavanshi, the first big-budget film after cinema halls opened in Maharashtra, has hit gold and is projected to garner box-office (BO) collections of Rs 125 crore in the first seven days. Read more.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU