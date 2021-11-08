Top headlines: Amazon asks govt to nix Future-RIL deal, Bollywood returns

The Indian economy, unlike in 2013, is not vulnerable now to the possible move by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to taper its loose monetary policy, even as oil and gold may bring down the country’s balance of payments (BoP) position, say finance ministry officials. More on the story in our top headlines this morning.

Aircraft leasing companies hit tax air pocket over dues

The world’s biggest aircraft leasing companies have hit a snag in India, with tax authorities resisting efforts to repossess aircraft they had leased to low-cost airline due to the carrier’s unpaid goods and services tax (GST) dues. Read more.

Five years after demonetisation: How much has changed?

It's been five years since the disruptive decision by the government to scrap high-denomination currency notes overnight was taken. Read more.

asks Sebi, govt to withdraw $3.4-bn Future-RIL deal approval

US e-commerce giant has written to Ajay Tyagi, chairman of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Manmohan Juneja, director general of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to withdraw any permission and consents granted to Future Retail Limited (FRL) related to the $3.4-billion merger deal between Future Group and Reliance. Read more.

violated FDI norms, allege Future Retail independent directors

Independent directors of Future Retail (FRL) have complained to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), saying that American retail giant Amazon had violated foreign direct investment norms when it picked up a 49 per cent stake in the company’s promoter entity, Future Coupons (FCPL), and applied for the CCI’s approval by concealing facts. Read more.

to survive headwinds from a likely taper, says FinMin

The Indian economy, unlike in 2013, is not vulnerable now to the possible move by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to taper its loose monetary policy, even as oil and gold may bring down the country’s balance of payments (BoP) position, say finance ministry officials. Read more.

Is the sparkle returning? Banks are now better placed to handhold India Inc

The change in sentiment and outlook is beyond the feel-good factor. Many companies are seriously discussing investment proposals with us,” says Dinesh Khara, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI). He has reasons for being upbeat. Read more.

Bollywood is back with a bang: Sooryavanshi strikes gold at box-office

Bollywood is back with a bang. After 19 months and multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sooryavanshi, the first big-budget film after cinema halls opened in Maharashtra, has hit gold and is projected to garner box-office (BO) collections of Rs 125 crore in the first seven days. Read more.