10 mn students sing patriotic songs to set world record in Rajasthan
Political parties have been shaken by Karnataka HC's ACB ruling: BJP
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely to lose an eye, liver damaged: Report
Pak forex reserves fall to lowest since 2019 due to increased debt: Report
SC to hear plea of IMA on campaign against vaccination, modern medicines
ED attaches Rs 370 cr deposits, including crypto assets of a Bengaluru firm
Nano urea sales reach 11.2 mn bottles so far this fiscal: Mandaviya
MNCs needed for youths from other countries to work in India: Sisodia
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York; assailant held
Independence Day: Centre issues advisory to states over Covid protocols
World Organ Donation day: K'taka CM, Health Min to pledge organ donation
News updates: PM to host CWG 2022 medal winners at official residence today
Top Headlines: BEML to list land holding firm, 5G phones at Rs 10k next yr

BEML will soon list its land holding company on the exchanges after receiving the corporate ministry's approval

BEML | smartphones | 5G service in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sony Xperia XZ1
Representative Image

BEML will soon list its land holding company on the exchanges after receiving the corporate ministry’s approval. On the other hand, The Income-tax department on late Friday said that tax collections from corporates soared 34 per cent in first four months of the fiscal over that in the equivalent period in 2021-22. Read more on these in our top headlines.

BEML to list land holding company, clearing way for privatisation

BEML will soon list its land holding company on the exchanges after receiving the corporate ministry’s approval, helping efforts for the privatisation of the defence public sector undertaking (PSU). Hiving off BEML's non-core assets into the land holding company required approval from the West Bengal and Karnataka governments. All approvals were received on August 2, an official said. Read more

Get ready for 5G smartphones at Rs 10k next year: Qualcomm India chief

Global giant Qualcomm dominates the Indian chip market for mobile phones. It works with most of the key mobile device players and telcos. Rajen Vagadia, president of Qualcomm India & SAARC, describes how the 5G ecosystem and consumer case uses across brands will evolve in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta. Read more

Corporate tax collection soars 34% between April and July: I-T dept

The Income-tax department on late Friday said that tax collections from corporates soared 34 per cent in first four months of the fiscal over that in the equivalent period in 2021-22, indicating that the “simplified tax regime with low rates and no exemptions” has lived up to its promise, the department said. Read more

Two more proxy firms for Vijay Shekhar Sharma's ouster as Paytm CEO

A day after Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) wanted shareholders to vote against the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and MD of Paytm, two more proxy advisory firms have followed suit. Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and InGovern Research Services have both recommended that public shareholders defeat the resolution. Read more

RBI's digital-lending rules: Paytm's BNPL biz may need operational tweaks

The ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) business of Paytm may need some operational tweaks to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) digital lending guidelines, even as the firm’s merchant and personal loans business is completely in sync with the new norms, analysts say. Currently, under Paytm Postpaid, loans are not directly disbursed to the customer's account. Instead, these are disbursed to a nodal account, from where the payments firm routes them to the merchant’s account. Read more
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 07:30 IST

