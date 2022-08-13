Top Headlines: BEML to list land holding firm, 5G phones at Rs 10k next yr

will soon list its land holding company on the exchanges after receiving the corporate ministry’s approval. On the other hand, The Income-tax department on late Friday said that tax collections from corporates soared 34 per cent in first four months of the fiscal over that in the equivalent period in 2021-22. Read more on these in our top headlines.

to list land holding company, clearing way for privatisation

will soon list its land holding company on the exchanges after receiving the corporate ministry’s approval, helping efforts for the privatisation of the defence public sector undertaking (PSU). Hiving off BEML's non-core assets into the land holding company required approval from the West Bengal and Karnataka governments. All approvals were received on August 2, an official said. Read more



Get ready for 5G at Rs 10k next year: Qualcomm India chief

Global giant Qualcomm dominates the Indian chip market for mobile phones. It works with most of the key mobile device players and telcos. Rajen Vagadia, president of Qualcomm India & SAARC, describes how the 5G ecosystem and consumer case uses across brands will evolve in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta. Read more



Corporate tax collection soars 34% between April and July: I-T dept

The Income-tax department on late Friday said that tax collections from corporates soared 34 per cent in first four months of the fiscal over that in the equivalent period in 2021-22, indicating that the “simplified tax regime with low rates and no exemptions” has lived up to its promise, the department said. Read more



Two more proxy firms for Vijay Shekhar Sharma's ouster as Paytm CEO

A day after Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) wanted shareholders to vote against the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and MD of Paytm, two more proxy advisory firms have followed suit. Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and InGovern Research Services have both recommended that public shareholders defeat the resolution. Read more



RBI's digital-lending rules: Paytm's BNPL biz may need operational tweaks

The ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) business of Paytm may need some operational tweaks to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) digital lending guidelines, even as the firm’s merchant and personal loans business is completely in sync with the new norms, analysts say. Currently, under Paytm Postpaid, loans are not directly disbursed to the customer's account. Instead, these are disbursed to a nodal account, from where the payments firm routes them to the merchant’s account. Read more