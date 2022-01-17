Top headlines: Nominal GDP growth, Omicron cases, LIC IPO, and more

-
ALSO READ
India's health inequality made worse by reduced health budget: Oxfam report
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
Monopoly to oligopoly: Here's a look at 20-year journey of insurance sector
Tata group continues to battle legacy issues; TCS remains prime cash cow
Tata group companies outshine the market under N Chandrasekaran
-
Budget 2022-23: Govt likely to target 13-14% nominal growth in FY23
The Union Budget for FY23 is likely to assume 13-14 per cent nominal GDP growth despite the growing inflationary concerns. According to finance ministry officials, the assumption of even faster nominal GDP growth may raise inflationary expectations, giving wrong signals to the market. Read more
LIC IPO: Search for anchor investors begins, govt may seek higher valuation
Merchant bankers appointed by the Union government have been asked to draw up a list of large investors that may act as anchor investors in the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), according to officials privy to the matter.
The IPO, touted to be India’s largest, may need heavy lifting from anchor investors as the government is likely to seek a higher valuation for the insurer. Read more
Tata Consultancy Services fresher hiring may touch 100,000 in FY22
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) could end FY22 with a fresher hiring of 100,000, the highest ever not just by the company in a financial year but also by any IT services player in India and multinationals. Read more
Omicron spread: Covid-19 cases skyrocket but fewer deaths this time round
While Omicron is spreading like wildfire across the world, and India is no exception, the wave it has triggered here so far appears milder in terms of fatality. While death-related data comes with a lag, a comparison with the previous waves shows that while cases have increased in almost a perpendicular graph, the number of deaths has not risen as drastically. Read more
Wealth of richest 98 same as bottom 552 million, says Oxfam report
India’s richest families saw their wealth reach a record high in 2021, even as 84 per cent of Indian households saw an income decline amid the pandemic, according to a report from non-profit Oxfam India titled 'Inequality Kills'. It said the richest 98 Indians own the same wealth as the bottom 552 million people. Read more
