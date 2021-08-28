Top headlines: Bumper-to-bumper insurance, ITR filing dates to be extended

The Madras High Court’s ruling mandating bumper-to-bumper cover for all new private cars sold from September 1 has got auto dealers, insurers and the law fraternity in a tizzy. Meanwhile, the govt has selected 10 investments banks to manage IPO.

Rs 1-trillion m-cap club nears half-century; 19 companies join in 2021

The number of companies with market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1 trillion or more has risen to 47 from 28 last year. Companies that have entered the Rs 1-trillion club in 2021 include Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Dabur, Godrej Consumer, and JSW, among others. Read more...

Fed Chair gives no signal on start of bond-buying taper, weighs Delta risks

The U.S. economy continues to make progress towards the Federal Reserve's benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era emergency programs, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in remarks that defended the view current high inflation will likely pass and stopped short of signaling the timing for any reduction in the central bank's asset purchases beyond "this year." Read more...

Govt set to extend key ITR filing dates amid portal tech glitches

Even as filing income-tax returns has picked up pace after Infosys fixed the glitches on the site, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is set to extend key deadlines in view of the difficulties faced by the taxpayers. Read more...

'Bumper-to-bumper' insurance: HC order to make cars costly, say experts

The Madras High Court’s ruling mandating bumper-to-bumper cover for all new private cars sold from September 1 has got auto dealers, insurers and the law fraternity in a tizzy. If the court’s directive is implemented in letter and spirit, it will most likely increase the acquisition cost of new cars from September 1, just ahead of the festive season. Read more...

Govt selects 10 banks to manage IPO to raise up to Rs 90,000 cr: Report

The Centre has put the initial public offering (IPO) of the country’s biggest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on a fast track while the privatisation of two state banks is mired in procedural issues, two government and one industry source said. It has selected 10 investments banks to manage the listing. Read more...