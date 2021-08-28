Top headlines: Bumper-to-bumper insurance, ITR filing dates to be extended

-
ALSO READ
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Dabur India's consolidated net profit rises 34.4% in Q4 on low base
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Dabur India shares hit fresh record high on robust growth outlook
Adani Enterprises shares hit new high; m-cap touches Rs 1.5-trillion mark
-
The Madras High Court’s ruling mandating bumper-to-bumper cover for all new private cars sold from September 1 has got auto dealers, insurers and the law fraternity in a tizzy. Meanwhile, the govt has selected 10 investments banks to manage LIC IPO.
Rs 1-trillion m-cap club nears half-century; 19 companies join in 2021
The number of companies with market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1 trillion or more has risen to 47 from 28 last year. Companies that have entered the Rs 1-trillion club in 2021 include Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Dabur, Godrej Consumer, and JSW, among others. Read more...
Fed Chair gives no signal on start of bond-buying taper, weighs Delta risks
The U.S. economy continues to make progress towards the Federal Reserve's benchmarks for reducing its pandemic-era emergency programs, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in remarks that defended the view current high inflation will likely pass and stopped short of signaling the timing for any reduction in the central bank's asset purchases beyond "this year." Read more...
Govt set to extend key ITR filing dates amid portal tech glitches
Even as filing income-tax returns has picked up pace after Infosys fixed the glitches on the site, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is set to extend key deadlines in view of the difficulties faced by the taxpayers. Read more...
'Bumper-to-bumper' insurance: HC order to make cars costly, say experts
The Madras High Court’s ruling mandating bumper-to-bumper cover for all new private cars sold from September 1 has got auto dealers, insurers and the law fraternity in a tizzy. If the court’s directive is implemented in letter and spirit, it will most likely increase the acquisition cost of new cars from September 1, just ahead of the festive season. Read more...
Govt selects 10 banks to manage LIC IPO to raise up to Rs 90,000 cr: Report
The Centre has put the initial public offering (IPO) of the country’s biggest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on a fast track while the privatisation of two state banks is mired in procedural issues, two government and one industry source said. It has selected 10 investments banks to manage the listing. Read more...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU