Top headlines: Cabinet hikes paddy MSP; masks made mandatory on flights

Govt hikes MSP for paddy, other kharif crops as sowing season begins

The government on Wednesday hiked the (MSP) of paddy by Rs 100 to Rs 2,040 per quintal for the 2022-23 crop year.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the increase in MSP for all mandated Kharif (summer) crops for the 2022-23 crop year. Read more

Passengers who don't wear masks on flights can be treated as 'unruly': DGCA

Civil aviation regulator on Wednesday said passsengers who do not wear masks on flight can be treated as 'unruly' and removed before departure. Also, permitted mask removal only under exceptional circumstances.

As part of strict compliance to be followed at airports and inside the aircraft, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "Airline shall ensure that all passengers are wearing Face Mask properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only." Read more

Air quality panel bans use of coal in from January 1, 2023

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued directions to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire region from January 1, 2023.

However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants has been exempted from the ban. Read more

strikes good balance between inflation and growth: Experts on rate hike

The has endeavoured to strike the right balance between inflation and growth at this critical juncture, industry experts on Wednesday said after a 50 basis points hike in the key rate by the central bank.

Announcing the credit policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Indian economy is resilient, though negative global spillovers continue to weigh on the domestic economic growth outlook. Read more