Top headlines: Cabinet hikes paddy MSP; masks made mandatory on flights

-
ALSO READ
Farmers gaining from paddy buy up 80% in 6 years, but Punjab needs more
DGCA orders airlines to compensate if passengers are denied boarding
Passengers who don't wear masks on flights can be treated as 'unruly': DGCA
Direct paddy sowing reaps benefits
Faulty handling of passenger by IndiGo ground staff, says DGCA probe
-
Govt hikes MSP for paddy, other kharif crops as sowing season begins
The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by Rs 100 to Rs 2,040 per quintal for the 2022-23 crop year.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the increase in MSP for all mandated Kharif (summer) crops for the 2022-23 crop year. Read more
Passengers who don't wear masks on flights can be treated as 'unruly': DGCA
Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said passsengers who do not wear masks on flight can be treated as 'unruly' and removed before departure. Also, DGCA permitted mask removal only under exceptional circumstances.
As part of strict compliance to be followed at airports and inside the aircraft, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "Airline shall ensure that all passengers are wearing Face Mask properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only." Read more
Air quality panel bans use of coal in Delhi-NCR from January 1, 2023
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued directions to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire Delhi-NCR region from January 1, 2023.
However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants has been exempted from the ban. Read more
RBI strikes good balance between inflation and growth: Experts on rate hike
The RBI has endeavoured to strike the right balance between inflation and growth at this critical juncture, industry experts on Wednesday said after a 50 basis points hike in the key rate by the central bank.
Announcing the credit policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Indian economy is resilient, though negative global spillovers continue to weigh on the domestic economic growth outlook. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU