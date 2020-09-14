Top headlines: Carlyle, SoftBank on waiting list for Reliance Retail stake

Carlyle, put on waiting list for stake: Report

Investor demand for Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail business is so strong that Inc and Group Corp are among those that have been put onto a waiting list, according to people familiar with the matter. Carlyle and have recently expressed interest in investing in Mukesh Ambani’s Ventures Ltd, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Reliance Industries has asked the two companies to wait on the sideline since the Indian conglomerate is already in advanced talks with other financial investors, the people said. Read More...

Govt to infuse Rs 20,000 cr in public sector banks; seeks parliamentary nod

The Union government has sought the Parliament’s nod for infusing Rs 20,000 crore in state-owned banks. The Supplementary Demand for Grants for expenditure of the Central government tabled in Parliament on Monday stated that there will a cash outgo for “meeting additional expenditure of Rs 20,000 crore towards recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) through issue of government securities.” Read More...

Govt seeks parliamentary approval for additional Rs 1.67 trn expenditure

The government on Monday sought the Parliament's nod to incur additional expenditure of Rs 1.67 trillion for 2020-21 to recapitalise banks, fight Covid-19 and fund various schemes announced for vulnerable sections. The first batch of the supplementary demand entails additional expenditure of Rs 2.36 trillion, but around Rs 68, 868 crore will be met through savings in other schemes. Read More...

17 test positive for as Parliament's monsoon session begins

Seventeen have tested positive for the in tests carried out before Parliament's monsoon session started Monday, said NDTV.com. The Lok Sabha members were tested at Parliament House on September 13 and 14, the website said quoting unnamed sources. The BJP had the most infected at 12, the YRS Congress has two, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each, said the report. Read More...

August up at 0.16% after being in negative zone for 4 months

Wholesale price-based inflation jumped to 0.16 per cent in August as compared to -0.58 per cent in July, 2020. The figures were released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Monday. The figures returned to positive territory after being negative for four straight months. Meanwhile, the annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.32 per cent in July to 4.07 per cent in August and the WPI based inflation stood at -1.81 per cent. Read More...