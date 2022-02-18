Top headlines: CBI quizzes ex-NSE CEO, IndiGo co-founder resigns from board

issues LOCs against Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, former NSE COO

The on Friday questioned former CEO of in the view of fresh facts emerging in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE, officials said.

The has also issued look out circulars against Ramkrishna, another former CEO Ravi Narain and former Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian to prevent them from leaving the country. Read more here

6.4 million domestic passengers in Jan; 43% lower than Dec: DGCA

Around 64.08 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in January, approximately 43 per cent lower than the 1.12 crore who travelled in December, Indian aviation regulator said on Friday.

The passenger load factors -- which means occupancy rates -- fell for all Indian carriers in January as compared to December, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its monthly statement. Read more here

LIC likely to launch $8-bn IPO on March 11: Report

A public offering of shares by India's state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC), set to be the country's biggest ever at $8 billion, is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The book will open for bidding by other investors a couple of days later, the sources said. Read more here

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8% in Oct-Dec, says SBI report

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow at 5.8 per cent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, according to an SBI's research report- Ecowrap.

The country's economy expanded by 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, to cross pre-pandemic levels. However, the GDP growth in July-September period was slower than the 20.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter. Read more here



IndiGo director Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board with immediate effect



InterGlobe Aviation's non-executive, non-independent director Rakesh Gangwal on Friday has tendered his resignation from the company's board with immediate effect.

He will gradually reduce his stake in InterGlobe, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, over the next five-plus years, Gangwal said in his resignation letter while adding that a gradual reduction of his stake will also allow him to benefit from some of the upside. Read more here