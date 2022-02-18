Top headlines: CBI quizzes ex-NSE CEO, IndiGo co-founder resigns from board

-
ALSO READ
Delhi airport sees record number of passengers after second Covid-19 wave
Chitra Ramkrishna's fall from grace: 'Queen of bourses' to Rs 3-cr penalty
Chitra Ramkrishna, Subramanian ran money making scheme, alleges Sebi
I-T department raids premises of ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna
Domestic air traffic in August jumps 34% sequentially, says DGCA
-
CBI issues LOCs against Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, former NSE COO
The CBI on Friday questioned former CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna in the view of fresh facts emerging in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE, officials said.
The CBI has also issued look out circulars against Ramkrishna, another former CEO Ravi Narain and former Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian to prevent them from leaving the country. Read more here
6.4 million domestic passengers in Jan; 43% lower than Dec: DGCA
Around 64.08 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in January, approximately 43 per cent lower than the 1.12 crore who travelled in December, Indian aviation regulator said on Friday.
The passenger load factors -- which means occupancy rates -- fell for all Indian carriers in January as compared to December, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its monthly statement. Read more here
LIC likely to launch $8-bn IPO on March 11: Report
A public offering of shares by India's state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC), set to be the country's biggest ever at $8 billion, is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The book will open for bidding by other investors a couple of days later, the sources said. Read more here
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8% in Oct-Dec, says SBI report
The country's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow at 5.8 per cent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, according to an SBI's research report- Ecowrap.
The country's economy expanded by 8.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2021-22, to cross pre-pandemic levels. However, the GDP growth in July-September period was slower than the 20.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter. Read more here
IndiGo director Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board with immediate effect
InterGlobe Aviation's non-executive, non-independent director Rakesh Gangwal on Friday has tendered his resignation from the company's board with immediate effect.
He will gradually reduce his stake in InterGlobe, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, over the next five-plus years, Gangwal said in his resignation letter while adding that a gradual reduction of his stake will also allow him to benefit from some of the upside. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU