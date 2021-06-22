JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mamata urges people to protect children amid Covid third wave threat

Farmers wave black flags outside IYD event with BJP's Phogat in attendance
Business Standard

Top headlines: E-com flash sale banned; Airtel ties up with Tata for 5G

Business Standard brings you the top headlines on Tuesday

Topics
Indian e-commerce industry | Bharti Airtel | PLI scheme

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

e-commerce, online, digital, shopping, credit card

China’s Huawei Tech seeks access to India’s ‘Trusted Telecom Portal’ and e-commerce firms in India face sharper scrutiny. Top headlines this morning.

Govt plans stiff compliance, flash sale ban in draft norms for e-commerce firms

The Centre is planning guidelines for e-commerce companies, including appointment of a chief compliance officer, giving preference to the sale of locally produced goods, mandatory registration of e-tailers with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in an attempt to tighten the regulatory regime and make these companies more accountable.

The amendments have been proposed under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 ‘to protect the interests of consumers and encourage free and fair competition in the market’, the consumer affairs ministry said on Monday. Read more.

Airtel announces partnership with Tata group for 5G network solutions

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a strategic partnership with the steel-to-software conglomerate Tata group for 5G network solutions.

It will be based on open radio access network (ORAN) technology, the plan is to roll out the solution initially for India and subsequently for exports. The plan is seen as an ambitious move than Airtel’s original plan of collaborating with hardware and software players to build a 5G network at the lowest price. Read more

RBI likely to not raise funds through bonds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will use the existing 10-year bond to raise at least Rs 14,000 crore from the markets on Friday, taking the outstanding of the paper to more than Rs 1.33 trillion, possibly the highest ever amount raised against a security.

This move gives credence to the theory that the central bank may not want to issue a fresh set of 10-year paper in a hurry and would rather continue with the existing security. Read more

China’s Huawei Technologies seeks access to 'trusted' source portal

China’s Huawei Technologies has sought permission for access to the government’s ‘Trusted Telecom Portal’ which went live on June 15 so that it can share details about the telecom products which telecom service providers have agreed to buy from it.

The move is significant as the new National Security Directive on the telecom sector does not in any way prohibit them from participating in the process of selling telecom equipment of any kind to private telcos. Read more

Union Cabinet may soon approve Rs 6,322-crore steel PLI scheme

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve soon a Rs 6,322-crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing of speciality steel and attract more investments, government officials said.

The scheme will offer an incentive of 4-15 per cent to eligible companies on incremental production, conditional on minimum investment for speciality steel manufactured in India and covered under the PLI scheme. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 22 2021. 07:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU