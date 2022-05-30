Top Headlines: Final race for Metro AG; govt's bid for IDBI sale, and more

-
ALSO READ
Govt to initiate investor outreach for IDBI Bank sale from Feb 25
IDBI Bank net profit rises 35% to Rs 691 crore in fourth quarter
Metro Cash & Carry may offer control to investor to fund expansion
IDBI Bank stake dilution for ceding mgt control to be fixed after roadshows
NITI Aayog bats for pricing freedom on natural gas in India
-
Reliance, Adani Group and Thailand's Charoen Pokphand are likely to be final race to strike a deal with Germany’s Metro AG for investing in its India unit. The Centre is looking to woo top global investors for the sale of its stake in IDBI Bank as a team of senior government officials visits the US for roadshows this week. Read more on these in our top headlines.
RIL, Adani in three-horse race to strike a deal with Germany's Metro AG
Three business houses are likely to be in the final race to strike a deal with Germany’s Metro AG for investing in its India unit -- Metro Cash & Carry. Industry sources in the know named Reliance, Adani Group, and Thailand’s conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) as potential frontrunners to acquire a partial or full stake in the Gurugram-headquartered Metro Cash & Carry. Read more
Centre looks to woo top US investors for stake sale in IDBI Bank
The Centre is looking to woo top global investors for the sale of its stake in IDBI Bank as a team of senior government officials visits the United States for roadshows this week. DFS Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, senior government officials, and LIC Chairman M R Kumar will be present in roadshows in the US from June 1-3. Read more
Auto companies ring up higher net sales, profits in March quarter
Aggregate net sales and net profits of auto companies rose 12 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, year-on-year in the quarter-ended March even as the chip shortage, a steep increase in raw material prices, and the demand slowdown facing a few segments have crimped margins. Automakers expect margins to remain under pressure because the chip shortage is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon and may prevent them from leveraging scale. Read more
PM Modi may hold first in-person meet of NITI Aayog since 2019 soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of states may soon have an in-person interaction on a common platform for the first time since 2019. The seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog is likely to be held in late June or early July, Business Standard has learnt from sources in the Centre and a state. Read more
Gujarat approves Tata Motors' takeover of Ford India's Sanand plant
The Gujarat government has given its green light to Tata Motors to take over Ford India’s passenger car plant in Sanand. “The state Cabinet has issued a no-objection certificate for the purpose. It is now up to the companies to work out the nitty gritties,” a senior government official told Business Standard. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU