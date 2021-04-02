Top headlines: Footfall increases for Covid vax; Rs 1.24 trn in GST mop up

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Serum, Bharat Biotech patch up; Johnson cancels India visit
Top headlines: RBI says economic 'revival unabated'; India markets do worst
Top headlines: All above 45 years to get Covid vaccine; 1 year of lockdown
Top headlines: DFI to get access to RBI funding facility; MS to hike prices
Top headlines: 5.6 mn vaccine doses shipped; Nifty achieves new milestone
-
Expert panel defers decision on Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, wants more data
The wait for Sputnik V in India got a little longer as the expert panel reviewing the application has sought more data on safety, efficacy, and logistics. A source close to the development said, “No approval was given to Sputnik V on Thursday. Some queries have been asked on safety, efficacy, and logistics, which the firm will have answers to at the next meeting.” Read More
Footfall increases as 45-plus Covid-19 vaccination drive takes off
Tucked away in a corner on the eighth floor of Rajkumari Amrit Kaur outpatient block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, people excitedly queue up next to a photo booth that proudly exclaims: ‘I got my Covid-19 vaccine today!’ Wearing green wrist bracelets — that signify their vaccination status — they pose happily for friends and families to have their pictures clicked. In another corner, nursing officers turn people away, asking them to come back the following day. “It is 4 pm and we are out of vials. We are seeing more people than we had anticipated,” says a nursing attendant to his associate. Read More
Low base, recovery in demand drive March auto sales into fast lane
Auto companies racked up more than 100 per cent growth in sales in March on account of the low base of the same month last year. However, industry executives warned the numbers must be seen in the context of last March, when seven days of sales were lost due to the lockdown and the pandemic began buffeting growth much before that. The country had gone into lockdown on March 25. Read More
Rate cut on small savings: Elections, WEF report linked to fastest recall
There was already an in-principle approval that the interest rates on small savings instruments have to be aligned every quarter with the government debt papers. So, on Wednesday when the file for adjusting the rates was moved in the budget division of the finance ministry, the routine order did not need to reach Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. However, within minutes of the finance ministry order, Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the poll-bound states had begun to reach out to the leaders for rescinding the order, sources said. Read More
Recovery on a roll: GST mop-up hits record Rs 1.24 trillion in March
Goods and services tax (GST) revenue touched an all-time high in March, with the government collecting nearly Rs 1.24 trillion. It surpassed the Rs 1-trillion mark for the sixth straight month, and remained over the Rs 1.1-trillion mark for the fourth time in a row, revealed the government’s provisional data on Thursday. With this, the net tax collection is likely to have exceeded the Revised Estimates (RE) for the fiscal year, resulting in a fiscal deficit lower than 9.5 per cent of gross domestic product estimated for 2020-21 (FY21). Read More
Reliance Infra sells HQ in Mumbai's Santacruz to YES Bank for Rs 1200 cr
Anil Ambani Group’s Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Thursday sold its headquarters (HQ) in Mumbai’s Santacruz to YES Bank for Rs 1,200 crore. YES Bank, which currently operates from One Indiabulls Centre in central Mumbai, will convert the building into its corporate head office. Once the HQ of Anil Ambani, Reliance Centre is a high-tech office building with over 695,000 square feet area on a plot of 15,514-square metre land. Ambani shifted to this office after he moved out of Reliance’s Ballard Estate office. The entire proceeds from the sale of Reliance Centre will be utilised only to service the debt of YES Bank, RInfra said. Read More
'Was an oversight': Govt drops reduction in interest rates on small savings
In the fastest rollback so far, the Union government on Thursday morning reversed the move to lower interest rates on small savings schemes such as the public provident fund (PPF). Restoring the rates through a Twitter message, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the previous evening’s announcement an “oversight”. “Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI (Government of India) shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn,” she said. Read More
Tata-Mistry spat: What it means for minority and small shareholders
The Supreme Court order in the Tata-Mistry case has put the spotlight on the rights of minority and small shareholders in public and private companies. The court pointed out that there is no statutory provision under Company Law that entitles the minority shareholder — namely the Mistry group — to claim proportionate representation on the board of a private company. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU