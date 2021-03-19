JUST IN
Covid: Need to change Covaxin's composition not felt yet, says govt
Business Standard

Top headlines: Maharashtra tries to rein in Covid; TCS to give salary hikes

India has till mid-April to appeal against Cairn award, Centre urges HC to restrain WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy and other top headlines of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai, marine drive, coronavirus, covid, people, masks, population

New curbs in Maharashtra amid Covid surge

The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. According to the order, all drama theatres and auditoriums in the state should operate at 50 per cent capacity. In case of violations, concerned theatres and auditoriums will be ordered to remain closed till the pandemic ends, and penalties will also be attracted. Read here

India has till mid-April to appeal against Cairn award

India has time till mid-April to file an appeal against an international arbitration tribunal ordering it to repay UK's Cairn Energy Plc USD 1.2 billion-plus interest and cost, but the challenge can only be on limited grounds such as procedure not being followed. Read here

TCS to announce salary hikes for FY22

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will roll out salary hikes from April for this financial year, covering more than 469,000 employees and announcing an increment within six months. Read here

Centre urges HC to stall WhatsApp privacy policy

The Centre Friday urged the Delhi High Court to restrain Facebook-owned WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service which are to take effect from May 15. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology made the statement in its affidavit filed in response to a petition challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp. Read here

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be different: Here's why

On approaching the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Sohna in Haryana, it looks like any other construction site with mud and debris and labourers milling around but the result will be a very different kind of expressway that, owing to new material, is going to last longer. Read here

First Published: Fri, March 19 2021. 17:42 IST

