Top headlines: Maharashtra tries to rein in Covid; TCS to give salary hikes

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Adani Group may bid via MIAL, new rules for FB, Twitter
Top headlines: Sebi eases listing rules for large IPOs, Bitcoin hits record
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
Top headlines: Tata's reject Mistry's offer; TVS changes ownership model
Top headlines: Automatic nod for China FDI, Govt eyes Rs 6,200 cr in AGR
-
New curbs in Maharashtra amid Covid surge
The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. According to the order, all drama theatres and auditoriums in the state should operate at 50 per cent capacity. In case of violations, concerned theatres and auditoriums will be ordered to remain closed till the pandemic ends, and penalties will also be attracted. Read here
India has till mid-April to appeal against Cairn award
India has time till mid-April to file an appeal against an international arbitration tribunal ordering it to repay UK's Cairn Energy Plc USD 1.2 billion-plus interest and cost, but the challenge can only be on limited grounds such as procedure not being followed. Read here
TCS to announce salary hikes for FY22
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will roll out salary hikes from April for this financial year, covering more than 469,000 employees and announcing an increment within six months. Read here
Centre urges HC to stall WhatsApp privacy policy
The Centre Friday urged the Delhi High Court to restrain Facebook-owned WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service which are to take effect from May 15. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology made the statement in its affidavit filed in response to a petition challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform WhatsApp. Read here
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be different: Here's why
On approaching the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Sohna in Haryana, it looks like any other construction site with mud and debris and labourers milling around but the result will be a very different kind of expressway that, owing to new material, is going to last longer. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU