Restrain WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy: Centre urges HC

The Centre Friday urged the Delhi High Court to restrain Facebook-owned from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology made the statement in its affidavit filed in response to a petition challenging the new privacy policy of social networking platform

The petitioners, Seema Singh and Meghan Singh, have contended that the new privacy policy indicates the "fissures" in Indian data protection and privacy laws.

Under the new policy, users can either accept it or exit the app, but they cannot opt not to share their data with other Facebook-owned or third party apps.

