Top headlines: India FY22 GDP may rise 9.2%; new rules for overseas flyers

India's economy is expected to grow up to 9.2 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, ending March 2022, as against 7.3% contraction in FY21, according to first advance estimates released by the government on Friday. This is below the 9.5 per cent projection by both RBI and IMF.
"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2021. The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21," said MoSPI. Read more
Covid: 7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals
Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Central government on Friday announced a seven-day mandatory home quarantine for all international arrivals in the country.
All the international arrivals in the country will have to observe a seven-day mandatory home quarantine with effect from January 11 till further orders. Read more
TCS Board to consider share buyback proposal on Jan 12
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said its Board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12.
"...the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022," a regulatory filing said. Read more
Covid vaccine doses administered in India surpass 1.5 bn-mark
India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 150 crore-mark on Friday.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it an "historic achievement" made possible because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
