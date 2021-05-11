Top headlines: India's FY22 GDP forecast cut; Covid cases dip in 18 states

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Tata's reject Mistry's offer; TVS changes ownership model
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Top headlines: Rs 1.2-trn stimulus for growth, jobs; IIP grows 0.2% in Sept
Top headlines: GDP may contract 7.7%; Airlines ready for vaccine journey
Top headlines: Adani Group may bid via MIAL, new rules for FB, Twitter
-
Moody's slashes India growth forecast to 9.3%
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday slashed India's growth forecast for the current financial year to 9.3 per cent, from the 13.7 per cent projected earlier, on account of the negative impact of the second wave of Covid-19. India is experiencing a severe second wave of coronavirus infections which will slow the near-term economic recovery and could weigh on longer-term growth dynamics, it said. READ MORE...
Nomura cuts FY22 growth estimate to 10.8% due to lockdowns
Japanese brokerage Nomura on Tuesday cut its GDP growth estimate for the current 2021-22 fiscal to 10.8 per cent from the earlier 12.6 per cent, blaming the impact of the second wave-induced lockdowns. It said the activity levels have dropped further to 64.5 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels in the week to May 9 as per a proprietary index, after a further 5 percentage points drop in the week. The activity levels, at present, are at par with those seen in June 2020. READ MORE...
Covid cases dip in 18 states: Govt
An early trend of decline in daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths has been noted in the country, the government said on Tuesday, indicating that the devastating second wave of the pandemic is on the wane. According to the government, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh were among 18 states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new Covid-19 cases. READ MORE...
Flipkart to add 8 lakh sq ft warehousing space
Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it plans to expand its fulfilment centre capacity for grocery by more than 8 lakh sq ft over the next three months across Delhi, Kolkata and other cities. The additional fulfilment centre capacity will help Flipkart cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day, a statement said. READ MORE...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU