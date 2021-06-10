Top headlines: May US consumer prices climb; WHO warns about Delta variant

US consumer prices climb at the fastest pace since 2008

US stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high, as investors doubted whether a spike in May consumer prices would spur early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April. In the 12 months through May, CPI accelerated 5.0% in its biggest year-on-year increase since August 2008. READ MORE.

Delta variant 'poised to take hold' in Europe, warns WHO

The World Health Organisation's Europe director warned that the highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first identified in India is poised to take hold in the region, as many countries prepare to ease restrictions and allow more social gatherings and travel across borders.

During a press briefing on Thursday, WHO's Dr Hans Kluge said the variant also known as the delta variant, has shown signs of being able to evade some vaccines and warned that many vulnerable populations, particularly those over age 60, remain unprotected. READ MORE.

UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met senior BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah here, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda during his two-day visit, sources said.

While Adityanath will meet PM Modi on Friday, his meeting with Nadda may take place Thursday itself or on Friday, the sources added. READ MORE.

PM Modi to virtually participate in G7 outreach sessions on June 12, 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit on 12 and 13 June, an official statement said on Thursday.

The United Kingdom currently holds the presidency of the G7 and is hosting a summit at Cornwall, where seven of the world’s most powerful countries--UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan--will come together to thrash out the global response pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, trade issues, protecting the climate, among other challenges.READ MORE.