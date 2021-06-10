UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Thursday met senior BJP leader and Union minister here, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda during his two-day visit, sources said.

While Adityanath will meet PM Modi on Friday, his meeting with Nadda may take place Thursday itself or on Friday, the sources added.

While Adityanath was still with Shah during the Thursday meeting, Anupriya Patel, a BJP ally and Apna Dal (S) leader, also entered the home minister's residence.

Adityanath is visiting Delhi a day after Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who comes from a well-known Brahmin family in Uttar Pradesh, switched over to the BJP.

Adityanath's meeting with the central BJP leadership assumes significance as the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for assembly polls early next year.

BJP's general secretary BL Santhosh had earlier this month visited the state to review the party's preparations for assembly elections.

