Top headlines: Q2 GDP growth estimate, Uddhav's swearing-in, and more

September quarter may sink to 4.7% on weak demand: Poll

India's economy probably expanded at its weakest pace in more than six years in the quarter to September, a Reuters poll showed, as consumer demand and private investment weakened further and a global slowdown hit exports. Read more

Govt wants to take over stressed assets of shadow banks: Report

Finance ministry wants the Reserve Bank of India to set up a fund to buy out stressed assets of the country's top 25 shadow lenders, a government source told reporters. Read more

Uddhav set to take charge of Maharashtra with a deputy from NCP

Shiv Sena president will take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra today evening at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

With the swearing-in of 59-year-old Thackeray, the state will have a chief minister from the Sena after 20 years. Read more





Sensex up 110 pts, banks gain; Indiabulls Housing Fin zooms 28%

Benchmark indices remained subdued while trading in a tight range for majority of the day on Thursday ahead of the expiry of the November series of the Futures and Options contracts.

Earlier in the session, both the S&P BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty50 index hit fresh record high levels. Read more

in talks to sell news assets to Times Group: Report

Billionaire is in talks to sell his news media assets to India’s Times Group, as Asia’s richest man plans to unload a business that’s been losing money, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 trn m-cap; stock hits new high

Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap) after the stock price hit a new high of Rs 1,581.25 on the BSE. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's m-cap zoomed to Rs 10,02,380 crore during the trade on the BSE. Read more

BJP drops Pragya Thakur from defence panel after row over Godse remark

Cracking the whip on its serial-offender MP Pragya Thakur, who hailed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, The BJP on Thursday barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting in the ongoing Parliament session and removed her from the consultative committee on defence. Read more

TMC set to sweep West Bengal assembly bypolls

West Bengal's ruling TMC on Thursday looked set to win all the three assembly seats bypolls for which were held on Monday, bagging Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar, and establishing an unassailable lead in Karimpur. Read more

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 bn for first India-focused fund: Reports



Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is looking to raise up to $1.5 billion for its first fund targeting deals in India, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, betting on a surge in investment opportunities in Asia's third-largest economy. Read more



Sitharaman seeks Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 21,246.16 cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore for the newly formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in the first batch of supplementary demands. Read more

SC reserves verdict on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media case

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the plea filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX-Media money laundering case. Read more