Top headlines: RBI panel under fire, AstraZeneca says Covid shot successful

-
ALSO READ
Rajan, Viral Acharya rip apart RBI over bank licences for large corporates
RBI is ahead of the curve; govt and bureaucracy behind: Viral Acharya
Dealing with the Trilemma
Economy needs action; govt should exit its bubble and listen to advice
BS READS: Under lens, Google treads fine line with new Play Store policy
-
Rajan, Viral Acharya rip apart RBI over bank licences for large corporates
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan and deputy governor Viral Acharya on Monday sharply criticised the central bank’s internal working group (IWG) recommendation of allowing industrial houses to float banks. Read on...
Covid-19 vaccine highly effective in preventing Covid-19: AstraZeneca
A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday. Read on...
Reforms to unleash employment-led growth vs jobless expansion earlier: CEA
Chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Monday that the government is converting the Covid crisis into an opportunity to have labour-intensive economic growth, which is a shift from jobless growth seen in the past. Read on...
Kerala govt puts on hold controversial Police Act amendment
The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Government in Kerala on Monday put on hold implementation of the controversial amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters. Read on...
Google delays adopting controversial 30% in-app commission
Facing backlash from developers, Google said on Monday that it will postpone enforcing a 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases of digital content from its Play Store from next January to next September. Read on...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU