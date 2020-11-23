Top headlines: RBI panel under fire, AstraZeneca says Covid shot successful

Rajan, rip apart RBI over bank licences for large corporates

Former (RBI) governor and deputy governor on Monday sharply criticised the central bank’s internal working group (IWG) recommendation of allowing industrial houses to float banks. Read on...

Covid-19 vaccine highly effective in preventing Covid-19: AstraZeneca

A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday. Read on...

Reforms to unleash employment-led growth vs jobless expansion earlier: CEA

Chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Monday that the government is converting the Covid crisis into an opportunity to have labour-intensive economic growth, which is a shift from jobless growth seen in the past. Read on...

Kerala govt puts on hold controversial Police Act amendment

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Government in Kerala on Monday put on hold implementation of the controversial amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters. Read on...

Google delays adopting controversial 30% in-app commission

Facing backlash from developers, Google said on Monday that it will postpone enforcing a 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases of digital content from its Play Store from next January to next September. Read on...