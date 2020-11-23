Covid-19 vaccine highly effective in preventing Covid-19: AstraZeneca

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand reports 137 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally climbes to 1,07,469
With 44,879 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally rises to 87.28 lakh
Decoded: How coronavirus evades host cell defense, attacks immunity
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
-
AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective'' in preventing disease.
A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday.
Key researcher Dr. Andrew Pollard said scientists were pleased with the results. He said researchers found that if people were given a half dose followed by a full dose, rather than two full doses, protection rose to about 90%.
These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives," he said.
Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, last week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU