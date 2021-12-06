Top headlines: RBI monetary policy; test to screen multiple Covid variants
India Inc finances face a threat from the rise in interest rate in recent months. More on that story in our top headlines.
December 6, 2021
RBI may wait and watch, say economists; status quo likely on all fronts
Pune-based biotech firm Mylab Discovery Solutions is working on a new technology platform that would not only detect the presence of coronavirus
in a sample, but also be able to screen the variant. More on that story in our top headlines this morning.
The monetary policy on December 8 will be followed widely by analysts, for it may reveal the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) perception of a “behind the curve” fear chasing major global central banks, which no longer see inflation being “transitory”, while economic uncertainties are rising amid a new variant of coronavirus. Read more
India Inc faces a risk to profits as bond yields go up 46 basis points
Rising inflation and higher input costs are not the only risks to corporate earnings in the forthcoming quarters. India Inc finances also face a threat from the rise in interest rate in recent months as indicated by the yield on the 10-year Government of India bond. Read more
Sharp rise in valuables purchase pushed up India's GDP growth in Q2
Owing to their ability to hedge against inflation, people bought gold, precious stones and art works at a brisk pace during the second quarter (Q2) of 2021-22. This played a crucial part in jacking up the gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Read more
Biotech firm Mylab developing test to screen multiple Covid variants
Pune-based biotech firm Mylab Discovery Solutions is working on a new technology platform that would not only detect the presence of coronavirus
in a sample, but also be able to screen the variant. Read more
Microfinance business may attract closer scrutiny on the way it is done
Is all well among microfinance institutions (MFIs)? Just about everybody will tell you that collections are back on track. But the latest Micro-lend report by CRIF High Mark notes the portfolio-at-risk (PAR) in the 30 days past the due date bucket worsened to 15.4 per cent in June 2021 from 9.7 per cent in March 2021. Read more
December 06 2021
