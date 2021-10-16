Top headlines: RBI on capex, US to lift curbs on vaccinated travellers

-
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
The first soft signal of return to normalcy from Monetary Policy Committee?
Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
MPC in 2 minutes: Here're the key development and regulatory steps
The White House announced on September 20 that the United States would lift restrictions on air travelers from 33 countries in early November. It did not disclose the precise date at the time. Here are the other top headlines of the day: States must step up capex, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said fiscally prudent states must step up their quality expenditure in a way that it would have a multiplier effect on the economy and would prompt other states to increase their own capital expenditures. Read more
IL&FS seeks NCLT approval to place Rs 4,000 crore of assets in InvIT
The IL&FS group has sought approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to move five highway assets of the beleaguered group to an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).
An independent assessment has valued the projects at Rs 4,000 crore, said a company spokesman while confirming the development. Read more
India's economy gradually recovering, but beware of inflation: IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said India’s economy is gradually recovering after it was hit by two Covid waves, but it cautioned the authorities against inflationary pressures. The agency recommended slow reduction in monetary policy support as recovery gains ground. Read more
Reliance Industries looks at global tie-ups in renewables, says report
Reliance Industries (RIL) might collaborate with leading global players over fuel cells, carbon capture and storage, and green ammonia as part of its gigantic plans for renewables. Read more
US will lift curbs on vaccinated foreign travellers on November 8
The White House on Friday announced it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals effective November 8, at land borders and for air travel. Curbs on non-essential travellers at land borders have been in place since March 2020 to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
