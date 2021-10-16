Top headlines: RBI on capex, US to lift curbs on vaccinated travellers

The White House announced on September 20 that the United States would lift restrictions on air travelers from 33 countries in early November. It did not disclose the precise date at the time. Here are the other top headlines of the day: States must step up capex, says governor Shaktikanta Das

(RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said fiscally prudent states must step up their quality expenditure in a way that it would have a multiplier effect on the economy and would prompt other states to increase their own capital expenditures.

IL&FS seeks NCLT approval to place Rs 4,000 crore of assets in InvIT

The IL&FS group has sought approval from the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to move five highway assets of the beleaguered group to an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

An independent assessment has valued the projects at Rs 4,000 crore, said a company spokesman while confirming the development.

India's economy gradually recovering, but beware of inflation: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said India's economy is gradually recovering after it was hit by two Covid waves, but it cautioned the authorities against inflationary pressures. The agency recommended slow reduction in monetary policy support as recovery gains ground.

looks at global tie-ups in renewables, says report

(RIL) might collaborate with leading global players over fuel cells, carbon capture and storage, and green ammonia as part of its gigantic plans for renewables.

US will lift curbs on vaccinated foreign travellers on November 8

The White House on Friday announced it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals effective November 8, at land borders and for air travel. Curbs on non-essential travellers at land borders have been in place since March 2020 to address the Covid-19 pandemic.