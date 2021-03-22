Top headlines: Amazon gets HC notice on Future-RIL deal; MobiKwik plans IPO

-
HC stays order restraining Future Retail to go ahead with Reliance deal
The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a single judge's order restraining Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon. READ MORE...
MobiKwik targets IPO by Sept, seeks to raise $200 mn-$250 mn: Report
One MobiKwik System Pvt, the Indian digital wallet and payments startup, is targeting an initial public offering before September that could raise between $200 million and $250 million, according to people familiar with the matter. MobiKwik is planning to file its draft IPO prospectus by May for an offering in Mumbai that could value the company at more than $1 billion. READ MORE...Barbeque Nation IPO to open on Wednesday; sets price band at Rs 498-500
Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 498-500 per share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on March 24. The three-day public issue will conclude on March 26. READ MORE...AstraZeneca says US trial data shows Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective
AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from a US study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79 per cent effective. The US study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots. The results were announced Monday. READ MORE...Maruti Suzuki to raise prices in April to tackle higher costs
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will increase the prices of vehicles in April, citing the adverse impact of rising input costs over the past one year. "Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs," the company said in an exchange filing. READ MORE...
