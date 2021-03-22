JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee named top winners at 67th National Film Awards
Business Standard

Top headlines: Amazon gets HC notice on Future-RIL deal; MobiKwik plans IPO

Business Standard brings you stories that made the headlines Monday: a court order on Amazon's legal fight against Future Retail to Maruti raising car prices in April.

Topics
top news of the day | Top Business Headlines | Today News

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kishore Biyani
Kishore Biyani

HC stays order restraining Future Retail to go ahead with Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a single judge's order restraining Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon. READ MORE...

MobiKwik targets IPO by Sept, seeks to raise $200 mn-$250 mn: Report

One MobiKwik System Pvt, the Indian digital wallet and payments startup, is targeting an initial public offering before September that could raise between $200 million and $250 million, according to people familiar with the matter. MobiKwik is planning to file its draft IPO prospectus by May for an offering in Mumbai that could value the company at more than $1 billion. READ MORE...

Barbeque Nation IPO to open on Wednesday; sets price band at Rs 498-500

Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 498-500 per share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription on March 24. The three-day public issue will conclude on March 26. READ MORE...

AstraZeneca says US trial data shows Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective

AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from a US study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79 per cent effective. The US study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots. The results were announced Monday. READ MORE...

Maruti Suzuki to raise prices in April to tackle higher costs

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will increase the prices of vehicles in April, citing the adverse impact of rising input costs over the past one year. "Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs," the company said in an exchange filing. READ MORE...

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 22 2021. 17:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.