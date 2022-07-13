Top headlines: Rs 4k-cr duty evasion by Oppo, says DRI; MindTree Q1 net up

-
ALSO READ
OPPO K10 smartphone, Enco Air2 true wireless earbuds launched: Price, specs
OPPO Enco Air2 review: Decent semi in-ear true wireless earbuds on budget
OPPO Reno 7 Pro review: An incremental upgrade lifted by mesmerising design
OPPO K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 launched at Rs 17,499: Details here
OPPO to launch Reno 8 series smartphones in India on July 18: Details here
-
Chinese mobile maker Oppo India evaded customs duty worth Rs 4,389 cr: DRI
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has slapped a Rs 4,389 crore show cause notice on Oppo India on July 8 for allegedly evading customs duty by wrongfully availing exemption benefits.
Oppo India, the Indian subsidiary of a Chinese firm, deals in various brands of mobile phones, including Oppo, OnePlus and Realme. Read more...
MindTree Q1 Results: Net profit rises 37% to Rs 472 cr; revenue jumps 36%
IT firm Mindtree on Wednesday reported 37% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 472 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 as against Rs 343 crore in the year-ago period.
The Bengaluru-headquartered firm's consolidated revenue from operations rose 36% to Rs 3,121 crore as compared to Rs 2,292 crore in June 2021. Read more...
Fascists trying to take over govt: Acting Lanka President Wickremesinghe
Acting President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said there was a fascist threat to democracy in the country and vowed to restore normalcy as well as stop the destruction of state property, hours after anti-government protesters stormed his office.
In his first televised address since being appointed to the post after embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, Wickremesinghe said he had ordered military commanders and the police chief to do what is necessary to restore order. Read more...
Delhi HC allows Vivo to operate accounts frozen by ED in tax evasion probe
Delhi High Court directed Chinese smartphone maker Vivo to furnish a bank guarantee worth Rs 950 crore.
The Delhi HC allowed Vivo to operate its bank accounts, which were frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe. Read more...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU