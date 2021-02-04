Top headlines: SBI Q3 profit slips 7%, US comments on farm laws, protests

-
ALSO READ
Ambani-Biyani deal: Retail arm leads Future firms' rally on bourses
Ambani-Biyani deal: RIL spreads wings to become a dominant player in retail
Reliance Retail-Future Group deal: Traders worried over retail mkt monopoly
Ambani-Biyani deal: Future Group's footprint to shrink by 80% in revenue
Despite the dispute with Amazon, new 'future' awaits Kishore Biyani
-
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
India’s biggest public sector bank (PSB) State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday reported a 6.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in standalone net profit at Rs 5,196.22 crore for quarter ending December, 2020 (Q3FY21). The fall was largely driven by marginal increase in provisions against bad loans. In the year-ago period, the lender had clocked a net profit of Rs 5,583.4 crore. On a quarterly basis, the PAT grew 13.6 per cent from Rs 4,574.2 crore reported in the September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21). Read more
Option to remain a large NBFC 'very much on the table': HDFC group CEO
India’s largest mortgage financier may remain a shadow lender, despite a central bank proposal for large non-banking finance firms to become full-fledged banks. “In terms of remaining a large non-banking finance company, that option is very very much on the table,” Housing Development Finance Corp. Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keki Mistry, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “We will obviously have to look at the regulations and then take a call. We are very comfortable, we stand the way we are and we believe we would.” Read more
Mahindra recalls 1,577 units of diesel Thar to replace faulty engine part
Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it is recalling 1,577 units of its SUV Thar with diesel powertrain to replace faulty camshaft, an engine part. The Mumbai-based auto major said it would undertake proactive inspection and replacement of camshaft on a batch of 1,577 units of Thar diesel variants, manufactured between September 7 and December 25, 2020. Read more
Sebi ban on Biyani, others won't impact deal with Reliance: Future Retail
Future Retail Ltd has said that SEBI's one-year ban on its Chairperson Kishore Biyani and some other promoters from the securities market will have "no impact" on the Rs 24,713 crore-deal with Reliance. Further, Kishore Biyani, some other promoters and Future Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd (FCRPL) plan to appeal against the order passed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday. Read more
US statement on India's farm laws balances 'market efficiency', protests
Recognising that peaceful protests are a hallmark of a thriving democracy, the US on Wednesday said it welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment. "In general, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," a State Department spokesperson said, indicating that the new Biden Administration is supportive of the Indian government's move to reform the agricultural sector that attracts private investment and greater market access to farmers. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU