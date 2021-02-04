Mahindra recalls 1,577 units of diesel Thar to replace faulty engine part

-
Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it is recalling 1,577 units of its SUV Thar with diesel powertrain to replace faulty camshaft, an engine part.
The Mumbai-based auto major said it would undertake proactive inspection and replacement of camshaft on a batch of 1,577 units of Thar diesel variants, manufactured between September 7 and December 25, 2020.
"A machine setting error at the supplier's plant, on specific dates, may have affected camshafts in some engines of the diesel Thar," M&M said in a regulatory filing.
Keeping with the company's stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, it has proactively engaged in this limited recall and offered inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost, the automaker noted.
The company said the affected Thar customers will be individually contacted by the company.
As an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity, it added.
This action is also in compliance with SIAM's voluntary code on vehicle recall, M&M said.
The new version of Thar was launched on October 2 last year. The model comes in two trims -- AX and LX -- with both petrol and diesel powertrain options.
All the variants of new Thar come with a four-wheel drive set-up.
