Top headlines: SC shocker for telcos, wholesale inflation rises, and more

SC rejects telcos' plea for new schedule for AGR payments, slams DoT

slammed mobile carriers on Friday for non-payment of billions of dollars in government dues and threatened them with contempt proceedings if they didn’t pay up by March 17. Read more

rises to 3.1% in January vs 2.59% in December

Wholesale prices-based inflation rose to 3.1 per cent in January, as against 2.59 per cent in the previous month due to increase in prices of food articles like onion and potato. The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 2.76 per cent during the same month a year ago (January 2019). Read more

Antitrust probe into e-commerce firms stalled after challenge

A Bengaluru court on Friday put on hold an antitrust investigation into leading e-commerce companies following a challenge by com Inc, two lawyers involved in the proceedings told Reuters on Friday. Read more

India's curbs on Malaysian palm imports disrupts global edible oil trade

India's halt on Malaysian palm oil imports has disrupted global edible oil trade flows, with Indonesia diverting supplies to feed India, Malaysia rushing to tap markets left behind by Jakarta, and India substituting palm with other oils. Read more

India offers to open up poultry, dairy markets for trade deal with Trump

India has offered to partially open up its poultry and dairy markets in a bid for a limited trade deal during US President Donald Trump's first official visit to the country this month, people familiar with the protracted talks say. Read more

In China's epicentre, volunteers keep stricken city moving

Wuhan, where 11 million people live, has been paralyzed by containment efforts by health authorities. With public transit shut down and taxis and ride-hailing operations also suspended, ordinary citizens are risking their health to ferry medical staff to and from work and getting key supplies such as food and masks to people needed to keep the city running. Read more