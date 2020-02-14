Top headlines: SC shocker for telcos, wholesale inflation rises, and more

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: SC accepts govt's proposal on Unitech, telcos' plea in SC
SC rejects telcos' plea for new schedule for AGR payments, slams DoT
Top headlines: COAI comes to telcos' aid on AGR, coronavirus case in India
AGR verdict: Telcos' broadband strength likely to be hit, say analysts
How govt has fared on its promise to connect the unconnected, underserved
-
SC rejects telcos' plea for new schedule for AGR payments, slams DoT
Supreme Court slammed mobile carriers on Friday for non-payment of billions of dollars in government dues and threatened them with contempt proceedings if they didn’t pay up by March 17. Read more
Wholesale inflation rises to 3.1% in January vs 2.59% in December
Wholesale prices-based inflation rose to 3.1 per cent in January, as against 2.59 per cent in the previous month due to increase in prices of food articles like onion and potato. The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 2.76 per cent during the same month a year ago (January 2019). Read more
Antitrust probe into e-commerce firms stalled after Amazon challenge
A Bengaluru court on Friday put on hold an antitrust investigation into leading e-commerce companies following a challenge by Amazon.com Inc, two lawyers involved in the proceedings told Reuters on Friday. Read more
India's curbs on Malaysian palm imports disrupts global edible oil trade
India's halt on Malaysian palm oil imports has disrupted global edible oil trade flows, with Indonesia diverting supplies to feed India, Malaysia rushing to tap markets left behind by Jakarta, and India substituting palm with other oils. Read more
India offers to open up poultry, dairy markets for trade deal with Trump
India has offered to partially open up its poultry and dairy markets in a bid for a limited trade deal during US President Donald Trump's first official visit to the country this month, people familiar with the protracted talks say. Read more
In China's coronavirus epicentre, volunteers keep stricken city moving
Wuhan, where 11 million people live, has been paralyzed by containment efforts by health authorities. With public transit shut down and taxis and ride-hailing operations also suspended, ordinary citizens are risking their health to ferry medical staff to and from work and getting key supplies such as food and masks to people needed to keep the city running. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU