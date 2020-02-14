Antitrust probe into e-commerce firms stalled after Amazon challenge

-
A Bengaluru court on Friday put on hold an antitrust investigation into leading e-commerce companies following a challenge by Amazon.com Inc, two lawyers involved in the proceedings told Reuters on Friday.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month ordered a probe into Amazon and rival Walmart's Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices.
Amazon this week challenged the investigation in a court in Bengaluru city.
The court on Friday granted a stay on the investigation for two months, according to a lawyer from Indian law firm P&A Law Offices, which is representing Amazon.
