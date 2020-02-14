JUST IN
Business Standard

Antitrust probe into e-commerce firms stalled after Amazon challenge

CCI last month ordered a probe into Amazon and rival Walmart's Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices

Reuters  |  New Delhi/Bengaluru 

A Bengaluru court on Friday put on hold an antitrust investigation into leading e-commerce companies following a challenge by Amazon.com Inc, two lawyers involved in the proceedings told Reuters on Friday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month ordered a probe into Amazon and rival Walmart's Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices.

Amazon this week challenged the investigation in a court in Bengaluru city.

The court on Friday granted a stay on the investigation for two months, according to a lawyer from Indian law firm P&A Law Offices, which is representing Amazon.
First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 14:55 IST

