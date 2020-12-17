Top headlines: SC allows farmer protests; Agarwal makes $10 bn India plan

-
ALSO READ
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta wins case for $499-million arbitration award claim
Vedanta's Agarwal: Scrap trader from Bihar with an appetite for business
Anil Agarwal's mega bid to take Vedanta private runs into rough weather
EdelGive Hurun ranks Vedanta's Anil Agarwal among top India philanthropists
Torrent to invest Rs 8,000 cr in CGD; Pradhan bats for home-delivery of CNG
-
SC acknowledges farmers' right to non-violent protest, to set up panel
The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests, and said it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse over three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it would set up the committee which may include experts like P Sainath and representatives of the government and farmers' bodies to look for the resolution of the deadlock over the statutes. Read more
PM Modi 'very much worried' about violence at iPhone factory: Karnataka CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "very much worried" about the violence by workers at a Karnataka factory run by Apple iPhone supplier Wistron Corp., Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday. Hundreds of workers stormed the factory in Kolar over the weekend, damaging property and looting thousands of iPhones and laptops, according to local media. More than 150 people were arrested. "We have taken action. It is a very important foreign company and this should not have happened. The PM is also very much worried about this development," Yediyurappa told reporters, according to NDTV.com. Read more
Anil Agarwal eyeing Indian disinvestment program with a $10 bn war chest
Commodities tycoon Anil Agarwal is planning to invest $10 billion through a new partnership targeting government privatisations in India. The billionaire is teaming up with London-based Centricus Asset Management Ltd. to seek investments in Indian companies offering substantial growth opportunities, according to a statement Thursday. They will look to turn around companies being sold off as part of the country’s Rs 2.1 trillion ($29 billion) divestment program. Read more
India plans $60 bn investment in gas infrastructure until 2024: Pradhan
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the government has planned a USD 60-billion investment for creating gas infrastructure in the country till 2024, and gas' share in the energy mix is expected to rise to 15 per cent by 2030. Currently, gas accounts for 6 per cent in the country's total energy mix. Speaking at Assocham Foundation Day Week 2020, the minister said, "On the investments front, we have envisaged a spend of USD 60 billion in creating gas infrastructure till 2024, including for pipelines, LNG terminals and CGD (city gas distribution) networks." Read more
Two in five Indian professionals expect a rise in jobs in 2021: LinkedIn
Indian professionals are cautiously optimistic heading into 2021 as two in five Indian professionals expect an increase in the number of new jobs, LinkedIn year-end data shows. LinkedIn on Thursday released key survey and platform data for 2020. According to LinkedIn year-end data, India has remained cautiously optimistic and resilient in the face of uncertainty, and overall confidence scores remained steady between 50 and 57 from April to November. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU