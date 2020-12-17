PM Modi 'very much worried' about violence at iPhone factory: Karnataka CM

Prime Minister is "very much worried" about the violence by workers at a Karnataka factory run by iPhone supplier Corp., Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

Hundreds of workers stormed the factory in Kolar over the weekend, damaging property and looting thousands of iPhones and laptops, according to local media. More than 150 people were arrested.

"We have taken action. It is a very important foreign company and this should not have happened. The PM is also very much worried about this development," Yediyurappa told reporters, according to NDTV.com.

"We have instructed that such things will not be repeated. We will give full support to that company, without any problem let them continue production," he said.

The factory will resume work in 15 days after the assured Wistron, one of Inc.’s biggest suppliers, of a speedy investigation. The central government asked Karnataka to help settle the dispute quickly, seeking to limit the damage to India’s image as it seeks international investments. estimated damages worth Rs 50 crore at the factory.

Taiwan-based has said the protesters are not its own workers, suggesting they may have been hired by employment agencies, though it’s not clear who is responsible for paying them. has said it is investigating the incident and whether Wistron adhered to its labour practices. It sent staff and auditors to the site, in cooperation with the local police, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.