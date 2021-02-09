Top headlines: Setback for Amazon, India to appeal against Cairn verdict

Setback for as HC lifts status quo on $3.4 bn Future-Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed its single-judge direction to Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and various statutory authorities to maintain the status quo with regard to the Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Retail in a setback for Jeff Bezos-led e-commerce giant Amazon, which has challenged the transaction.

in talks with Dutch lawyers to file an appeal against Cairn verdict

is in talks with senior Dutch lawyers to file an appeal against the Cairn verdict at The Hague in the coming weeks. The Rs 8,800-crore award will likely be contested on two key grounds — jurisdiction and international public policy.

is expected to take a stand that the government has the sovereign right of taxation and private individuals cannot decide on that.





to buy bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore via open market operations on Feb 10



On Monday, the central bank said it would buy bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore from the secondary markets on Wednesday. Such open market operations (OMO) are now expected to be a common theme for the remainder of this fiscal year, and will continue in the next one as well, bond dealers are now expecting.





End agitation and let's move forward, PM tells farmers

"We urge those sitting on the agitation that even though it is their right to agitate, the manner in which the old people are sitting there is not right. They (agitators) should be taken back. They should end the agitation and we will together find a solution as all doors are open for dialogue. From this House, I again invite them for dialogue," Prime Minister Modi said, while delivering his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's address to both Houses of Parliament.





Serum Institute, ramp up Covid-19 vaccine export plan





Pune's (SII) has shipped 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to 20 countries. is all set to start exports to countries like Brazil and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the end of this week.





Gold exchange blueprint tops Sebi's board meet agenda on February 17





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) board is likely to discuss various Budget proposals related to the securities market, especially the road map of a bullion exchange, during its February 17 meeting, said a senior official said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address the market regulator's board as part of a customary practice after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Centre's plan to club unviable airports unlikely to enthuse investors

The Centre's plan to club loss-making remote airports with a profit-making one is unlikely to draw much interest from investors, said executives of infrastructure companies and private equity funds. They said the size of airports that are being privatised is small, which means investor interest will be limited.