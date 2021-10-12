Top headlines: Shah reviews coal crisis; Tata seeks to consolidate airlines

-
Maharashtra and Gujarat could face an electricity crunch. Tata Sons seeks regulatory help after buying Air India. More on those stories in our top headlines this morning. After Air India buy, Tata Sons ask govt to ease regulatory process
Tata Sons, which won the bid to acquire Air India on Friday, has approached the government for expediting the regulatory process for the consolidation of its airlines. Read more...
Govt may consider higher GST, fewer rates to simplify structure: Report
India may look at increasing tax on some goods and services in a step toward moving to a simpler structure with fewer rates, according to people familiar with the matter.
A panel on goods and services tax, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will likely meet in December to consider the overhaul from the current four-rate system, the people said, asking not to be identified, as the discussions are private. Read more...
Zostel asks Sebi to reject and suspend Oyo's $1.2-billion IPO
Zostel Hospitality has written to the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), requesting it to reject Oyo's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) and suspend its proposed initial public offering (IPO). Read more...
Home minister Amit Shah meets with power and coal depts over energy crunch
A day after both the Union ministries of coal and power denied any energy shortage in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Power Minister R K Singh and officials of the ministries concerned. Read more...
Gujarat, Maharashtra on the verge of energy crisis amid coal shortage
The two major industrial states of the country — Maharashtra and Gujarat — could face an energy crunch, as domestic coal supply is running short and imported coal-based generation has been stopped. There were, however, confusing signals from Maharashtra with the state’s energy department raising alarm while generating stations saying the power supply situation was under control. Read more...
