After Air India buy, Tata Sons ask govt to ease regulatory process

Tata Sons, which won the bid to acquire Air India on Friday, has approached the government for expediting the regulatory process for the consolidation of its airlines.

People with knowledge of the matter said the Tatas wanted assurance that during the time the necessary approvals from lessors and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were obtained for the merger, aircraft would not be stranded and would be allowed to operate. “The government has assured that there will be faster approvals. Through an executive order from the DGCA, approvals will be given so that ...