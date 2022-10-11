JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: JPMorgan CEO warns of global recession in 6-9 months
Around 2,600 people booked under Shivraj's 'Nashamukti' operation in MP
Delhi govt waives late payment surcharge on water bills till Dec 31
Will weigh what Russia offers on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp: Hardeep Puri
DMRC would fall into a debt trap if it raises loans to pay DAMEPL: AG
Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to avoid all non-essential travel
India's fuel demand slips to 10-month low in September: Government data
SC raps Rajasthan govt over ex-gratia compensation for state's Covid deaths
Proposal to make Hindi as medium of instruction unacceptable: CPI(M)
West saw military dictatorship in region as preferred partner: Jaishankar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
What is a pre-packaged insolvency resolution process?
Business Standard

Top Headlines: TCS on moonlighting, licensing of digital apps, and more

TCS said moonlighting is an "ethical issue" and against its core values but has not taken any action against any staff

Topics
Tata Consultancy Services | Moonlight | TCS

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

TCS is already working with various government departments (central and state) on proof-of-concepts on the use of IoT and analytics.

IT services exporter TCS on Monday said moonlighting is an "ethical issue" and against its core values but has not taken any action against any staff. Digital app companies fear that the draft Communications Bill might lead to a ‘regulatory overreach’ with the DoT incorporating powers from other ministries such as the IT Ministry and the I&B Ministry. Read more on these in our top headlines.

TCS says moonlighting 'ethical issue'; no action taken against any staff

The country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday said moonlighting is an "ethical issue" and against its core values but has not taken any action against any staff. The company, which employs over 616,000 people, will take into account all the relevant dimensions while forming its final view on the issue which has been dominating headlines for the last few weeks, its Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad told reporters. Read more

DoT may bring digital apps under licensing purview in draft telecom bill

Digital app companies fear that the draft Communications Bill might lead to a ‘regulatory overreach’ with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) incorporating powers from other ministries such as the Electronics and IT Ministry and the Information & Broadcasting Ministry. Read more

India's e-retail market to increase to $150 bn-$170 bn by 2027: Report

India’s e-retail market is estimated to increase to $150 billion–$170 billion by 2027. This implies that 25 per cent–30 per cent annual growth and a doubling of market penetration to 9 per cent–10 per cent over the next five years, according to a report by consulting firm Bain & Company made in collaboration with Flipkart. Read more

Ministry of Corporate Affairs improves the ease of running a company

The post of the secretary of the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) has been vacant for close to two months, since Rajesh Verma moved on as secretary to the President of India in August (on August 19). Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has been holding additional charge since then. Despite the vacancy, MCA officials have reason to be pleased at how they have managed to improve the administration of company law, reduce the scope of criminal penalty and accelerate the time to set up companies or exit them. Read more

FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September

Revenues of fast-moving consumer goods companies are expected to continue rising on the back of price increases in the July-September quarter. However, volumes are expected to remain under pressure due to grammage reduction, inflation and slowdown in rural demand. Rural demand for FMCG products remained soft during the quarter. Godrej Consumer Products said in its quarterly update that rural markets witnessed slower growth compared to urban. Read more

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Consultancy Services

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 07:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.