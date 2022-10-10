JUST IN
DoT may bring digital apps under licensing purview in draft telecom bill
FM Sitharaman to leave for US to attend IMF-World Bank, G-20 meetings
Govt to allow fractional ownership of business jets and helicopters
India's space economy expected to be worth $12.8 bn by 2025: Report
Lokayuktas' report card: Only seven of the 29 release their annual reports
Retirees can now opt to continue with 'default' investment plan under NPS
Sept retail inflation likely to hit five-month high of 7.30% on food prices
Why India needs a central regulatory framework for online gaming?
Funds mismatch under new settlement process may invite stricter Sebi norms
India needs early warning system for landslides, but challenges abound
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt to allow fractional ownership of business jets and helicopters
Bharat Forge gives Indian Army Kalyani M4 vehicles for UN missions
Business Standard

DoT may bring digital apps under licensing purview in draft telecom bill

The companies will convey their fears during the consultation process

Topics
DoT | Telecom | Department of Telecommunications

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

apps
Telcos have pushed for their licensing as they say the digital apps provide the same services - messaging and video and audio calling - but are not licensed and pay no licence fee

Digital app companies fear that the draft Communications Bill might lead to a ‘regulatory overreach’ with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) incorporating powers from other ministries such as the Electronics and IT Ministry and the Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DoT

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 19:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.