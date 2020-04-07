Top headlines: V-P Naidu hints at lockdown extension, UK PM critical, more

-
World coronavirus dispatch: UK PM tests positive and US overtakes China
Covid-19 Factoid: What today's coronavirus data trends tell us
Covid-19 impact: Farmers panic as onion slips to season's lowest of Rs 3/kg
Coronavirus: UP panel to suggest ways to boost economy during lockdown
Virus outbreak: I&B Minister Javadekar, too, did not get newspapers at home
Covid-19: India partially lifts ban on export of paracetamol and HCQ
With coronavirus (Covid-19) spreading at a rapid pace in the country and the neighbourhood, India has partially eased restrictions on export of paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine. It has decided to licence paracetamol & Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on India's capabilities, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. Read on...
Covid-19: V-P Naidu hints at lockdown extension, says 'health over economy'
As the Centre weighs the economic costs of the 21-day lockdown, and a calibrated exit from it April 14 onwards, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said health concerns should take precedence over that of economic stabilisation in deciding the post-lockdown roadmap. Read on...
WhatsApp clamps down further on frequent forwards to stem misinformation
In an attempt to fix the problem of spreading of misinformation, WhatsApp on Tuesday said it is launching a new feature to limit frequently forwarded messages. Once a message has been previously forwarded five times, it can henceforth only be forwarded one chat at a time. Read on...
Railways asks cement firms to empty freight trains for supply of essentials
The Railways has asked cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources said. Read on...
Covid-19: Boris Johnson shifted to intensive care unit as symptoms worsen
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, has been shifted to the intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said. Read more...
L&T wins 'large' contract from Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it has won a 'large' contract from the Indian Army for setting up an advanced IT-enabled system to operate the Armed Forces network under the Network of Spectrum (NFS). Read more...
