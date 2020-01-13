Top headlines: Wadia withdraws case against Tata, Walmart fires 56 execs

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nusli Wadia
Nusli Wadia Chairman, Bombay Dyeing

Nusli Wadia withdraws defamation suit against Ratan Tata, others

Businessman Nusli Wadia on Monday withdrew his defamation suit against Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata a week after the court asked the parties to resolve their differences like "mature people". Read more

Walmart fires 56 executives in India as part of overhaul plan

Walmart Inc, the world's largest retailer, has fired 56 of its executives in India as it restructures in the country. The move underscores the challenges Walmart has faced in expanding its wholesale business in India. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company currently operates 28 wholesale stores in the Asian country where it sells goods to small shopkeepers, and not to retail consumers. Read more

RIL may get new MD before April 1; Manoj Modi, Meswanis among probables

Mukesh Ambani, CMD of RIL will become the non-executive Chairman while a non-Ambani may become RIL's MD for the first time in the company's history. Read more

DGCA extends deadline till May 31 for IndiGo to replace P&W engines

India's aviation regulator on Monday said it has extended deadline for IndiGo to replace all 135 unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines from Jan 31 to May 31, reports said. Read more

Fewer jobs are being created as economy slows down, says SBI report

The economic slowdown has adversely impacted employment generation in the country as nearly 1.6 million less jobs are projected to be created in FY20 compared to 8.97 million fresh jobs in FY19, a report said. Read more

BSE, NSE to suspend trading in Coffee Day Enterprises, CG Power from Feb 3

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will suspend trading in shares of cafe chain operator Coffee Day Enterprises and fraud-hit CG Power and Industrial Solutions from February 3 for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results. Read more
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 15:45 IST

