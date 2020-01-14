Top headlines: WPI rises in Dec, Malaysia PM defends India criticism

Wholesale inflation rises to 2.59% in December on higher food prices

Wholesale prices-based inflation rose to 2.59 per cent in December, as against 0.58 per cent in November due to increase in prices of food articles, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

Malaysia PM defends criticising India as Modi govt blocks palm oil import

India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last week changed rules that traders say effectively ban imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia.

Inflation expert Michael Patra to be new deputy governor of RBI

Michael Debabrata Patra, has been appointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor for three years. The post fell vacant after Viral Acharya resigned on July 23.

Q3 consolidated net profit declines 2% YoY to Rs 2,455.8 crore

on Tuesday posted a 2.17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,455.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Sequentially, the numbers slipped 3.79 per cent. In the year-ago period, the company had registered profit of Rs 2,510.4 crore.

decline 30% across 9 major cities in Q3 over poor demand

declined 30 per cent during the third quarter of this fiscal year to around 64,000 flats across nine major cities on poor demand amid economic slowdown, according to a PropTiger's report.

Bandhan Bank dips 3% as Q3 NNPA rises 46% QoQ, profit stands at Rs 731 cr

The lender's net profit declined 25 per cent to Rs 731 crore from Rs 971.79 crore logged in the September quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY20), along with a deteriorating asset quality.

Kerala takes Citizenship Act to Supreme Court, first state to do so

Kerala on Tuesday challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court, becoming the first state to do so as nationwide protest against the controversial law continue.