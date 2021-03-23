Top infectious disease expert Fauci warns of possible virus surge in US

-
ALSO READ
Anthony Fauci shares Biden's concern that Covid-19 pandemic may get worse
Anthony Fauci: Donald Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated
People tired of hearing about Covid-19 from Dr Fauci, other idiots: Trump
Infectious disease expert Fauci to be US chief medical adviser, says Biden
Joe Biden defends Antony Fauci after Trump threatens latter's dismissal
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning that a surge of coronavirus cases in Europe could foreshadow a similar surge in the United States.
Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor, is urging Americans to remain cautious while the nation races to vaccinate its citizens.
In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Faucis says he is optimistic of the vaccines' effectiveness and expressed hope that AstraZeneca's vaccine could join the arsenal of inoculations.
He deemed it an unforced error that the company may have used outdated data in a clinical trial, perhaps casting doubt on its effectiveness. But he says Americans should take comfort knowing the FDA would conduct an independent review before it was approved for use in the United States.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU