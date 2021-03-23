Telangana shuts schools, citing concern over spike in Covid infections

-
ALSO READ
For Classes 9 to 12, Punjab decides to reopen schools from Oct 19
Schools in Uttar Pradesh to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from October 19
India's active Covid cases dip below 900,000 after a month: Health Ministry
35 states/UTs conducting over 140 Covid tests a day per mn population: Govt
Telangana's daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000; toll rises to 1,397
-
Concerned over the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government on Tuesday announced that it is temporarily shutting down the schools from Wednesday.
Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy made the announcement in the Assembly.
She said the government decided to shut down the schools in the interest of the health of students and teachers and also keeping in view the requests from the parents.
The minister said the decision was taken as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid. The orders will apply to all government and private educational institutions, hostels and residential schools.
Indra Reddy said the online classes will be conducted for students.
She noted that Covid cases are on the rise across the country and there is a surge in cases in Telangana's neighbouring states. Covid cases were detected in some schools in the state.
She pointed out that states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have already closed the schools.
Parents of students in Telangana were also worried over the situation and the government received the requests to shut the schools.
More than 200 students, teachers and other staff of various residential schools in Telangana tested positive for Covid over last one week.
Schools for classes 6 and above reopened in the last week of February while classes 9 and above reopened on February 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU