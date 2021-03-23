Urged Centre to allow those above 18 to take Covid vaccine: Satyendar Jain

-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delhi government has urged the Centre to allow everyone aged above 18 to take the COVID-19 vaccine as such a step will set an example for the entire world.
"The Centre has allowed vaccination for everyone aged above 45 from April 1. We have demanded that vaccines be given to everyone aged above 18. It will set an example for the entire world to defeat coronavirus," he tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet decided to open up vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.
The decision comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in several states.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated, while vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.
The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for senior citizens and those aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.
