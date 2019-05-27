Top news of today: Modi in Varanasi, AP EAMCET result, Indigo Q4, & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit to defamation case hearing, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. PM Modi to visit Varanasi Monday, thank voters for re-electing him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank the people for "reposing faith" in him and offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

After reaching Varanasi, Modi will travel by road from the police lines to Bansphatak, with his cavalcade passing through various parts of the city.

He will pay obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Monday morning and later address a gathering of workers of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party sources said. Read on...

2. SSLC & HSSLC results to be published on May 27: MBOSE

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (Mbose) Tuesday said the results of the SSLC and HSSLC examination will be officially declared on May 27, an official said.

The results released by a website on Tuesday claiming it to be this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results were fake and were of last year's, the official said. The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) and SSLC would be published on May 27, the official added. READ ON...

3. HC to hear ED's plea seeking cancellation of Vadra's anticipatory bail today

The Delhi High Court will today hear the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to businessman Robert Vadra in a money-laundering case.

The ED's plea, filed on May 24, is listed for hearing before Justice Chander Shekhar. READ ON...

4. P S Golay to take oath as new Sikkim CM on Monday

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, will take oath as the new chief minister of Sikkim on Monday, a Raj Bhavan source said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old Golay will be administered the oath of office by Governor Ganga Prasad at a function at Paljor Stadium at 10 am on Monday, the source said.

Some ministers are likely to be sworn in along with Golay, who was elected as the leader of the SKM legislature party on Saturday night. READ ON...

5. Saradha scam: CBI summons ex-Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar today

The CBI has summoned former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Monday for questioning in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme case, officials said.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited Kumar's official residence in Kolkata on Sunday evening to serve the notice, officials said.

The 1989-batch IPS officer has been asked to be present at the Salt Lake office of the agency on Monday in connection with the investigation into the chit fund scam, an officer said. READ ON...

6. CoA to meet NE states on May 27, discuss cooling off, elections

The Committee of Administrators will be meeting the officials of the six North-East states in the Capital to resolve a few issues, helping them to be fully Lodha Compliant before conducting elections of the state units.

With CoA announcing the BCCI elections on october 22 and aiming to finish the state body polls by September 30, the six North-East states need clarity as they go into their maiden elections after acquiring full member status. READ ON...

7. AP EAMCET 2019 results delayed: APSCHE to declare results on May 27

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP EAMCET 2019 Results today. Students are advised to stay keep an eye on APSCHE's official website : apsche.org for further details on AP EAMCET Results 2019. READ ON...

8. HC directs Telangana govt, BIE to declare re-verified results by May 27

The Telangana High Court Wednesday directed the state government and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to declare the results of re-verified answer scripts and upload answer sheets of all failed students by May 27.

A notice was also issued to IT firm Globarena Technologies, which handled the intermediate results, asking its representatives to appear before the court.

The court posted the matter to June 6 for further hearing. READ ON...

9. Board to put an end to market rumours on co's FY19 results on May 27: ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Wednesday said its board will consider standalone and consolidated results for 2018-19 on May 27, scotching "market rumours" that raised concerns about audit of the company's financial statements.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has been informed that "there are certain rumours floating in the market raising concerns about audit of the financial statements of the company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019." READ ON...

10. Launch of Buddha Air's Kolkata-Kathmandu flight today

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections had delayed the launch of Nepal's private airline Buddha Air's proposed flight between Kolkata and Kathmandu by over a month.

The airline will now begin its operation from today.

"We will operate three weekly flights between Kathmandu and Kolkata on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from May 27," Buddha Air's Marketing Director Rupesh Joshi said. READ ON...

11. Rahul, Surjewala to appear before a Gujarat court today in defamation suit

A Gujarat court issued summons to Congress president and its spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a criminal defamation suit filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) and its chairman Ajay Patel. BJP president Amit Shah is a director in the bank. The two complainants had moved the court last year after the Congress leaders reportedly alleged the bank was involved in "scam" to convert "Rs 750 crore" scrapped notes within five days of demonetisation in November 2016. READ ON...

12. BHEL, GAIL, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) will declared their quarterely result today