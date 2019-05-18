AP EAMCET 2019 results delayed: APSCHE to declare results on May 27

-
ALSO READ
AP SSC Result 2019 declared on manabadi.com, bseap.org; 94.88% pass
AP EDCET 2019 result declared by Sri Venkateswara University today
Gate 2019 admit card released; download hall ticket at gate.iitm.ac.in
Elections 2019: In Assam, Prafulla Mahanta finds himself at the crossroads
Elections 2019 LIVE: 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan harmful for India, says PM
-
AP EAMCET Results 2019 Manabadi Students, please note: The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the AP EAMCET 2019 Results have been delayed till May 27. Students are advised to stay keep an eye on APSCHE's official website : apsche.org for further details on AP EAMCET Results 2019. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test AP EAMCET 2019 results were scheduled to be declared today. Now, AP EAMCET Results 2019 will be announced on or after May 27.
Why has APSCHE delayed AP EAMCET results 2019?
S Vijaya Raju, the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education said that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the students following a letter received from the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana. Once the Telangana Intermediate revaluation result is declared on May 27 as per the direction of the High Court of Telangana, theconfirmed date for AP EAMCET 2019 Results will be announced.