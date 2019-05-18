AP EAMCET 2019 results delayed: APSCHE to declare results on May 27

Results 2019 Manabadi Students, please note: The State Council for Higher (APSCHE) has announced that the 2019 Results have been delayed till May 27. Students are advised to stay keep an eye on APSCHE's official website : for further details on Results 2019. The Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test were scheduled to be declared today. Now, 2019 will be announced on or after May 27.

Why has APSCHE delayed AP EAMCET results 2019?

S Vijaya Raju, the chairman of State Council for Higher said that the decision was taken in the larger interest of the students following a letter received from the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana. Once the Telangana Intermediate revaluation result is declared on May 27 as per the direction of the High Court of Telangana, theconfirmed date for will be announced.