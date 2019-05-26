P S Golay to take oath as new Sikkim CM on Monday

(SKM) Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, will take oath as the new of on Monday, a source said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old will be administered the oath of office by at a function at at 10 am on Monday, the source said.

Some ministers are likely to be sworn in along with Golay, who was elected as the of the SKM legislature party on Saturday night.

The SKM supremo, accompanied by the 17 newly-elected legislators of his party, on Saturday had called on the and staked claim to form the next government in

Prasad had reportedly told the SKM delegation to wait for his decision as he sought legal opinion on the matter as had been convicted to a year's imprisonment in a corruption case in 2016 and had served the prison term, sources said.

After getting the legal opinion, the invited to form the next government, the source added.

The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

Golay did not contest the assembly polls to devote all his time to campaign for his party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)