Top news of today: NEET result, World Environment Day, GSP issues & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From to World Environment Day, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. US to withdraw India's benefits from today

The US will withdraw the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) benefits extended to exports from India from June 5, 2019. India calls it "unfortunate".

The benefits are envisaged to be non-reciprocal and non-discriminatory benefits extended by developed countries to developing countries. READ ON...

2. World Environment Day

Since its inception in 1974, the is celebrated every year on June 5 in more than 100 countries. The provides an opportunity to broaden the “basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment,” according to the United Nations.

Every year, the is organized around a theme in order to draw attention towards pressing environmental issues. ‘Beat Air Pollution’, the theme for World Environment Day 2019, is a call for action call to combat the global crisis and has been chosen by this year’s host, China. READ ON...

3. to vote for a new prime minister on June 5

Both houses of Thailand’s parliament will meet today to vote for a prime minister, the newly elected speaker of the House of Representatives. The vote by the House of Representatives and the Senate in a joint session will officially restore civilian rule after more than five years of military government under junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, who came to power in a 2014 coup. READ ON...

4. Indira Gandhi Sangrahalaya to organise various programmes today for world environment day

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya under the celebrations of its World Environment Day is organising various programmes and activities at its premises on June 5, 2019. The day will began with a bicycle rally from Dina Dayal Park, Patrakaar Colony at 7 am. After that Tree Plantation will be organised at on both sides of the road near of the Tribal Habitat Open air exhibition.

5. in Vidarbha, severe predicted today

Some parts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra experienced a in the last 24 hours while there was rain in isolated places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

There could be a severe heatwave in some parts of Vidarbha on Wednesday and Thursday, while both Vidarbha and Marathwada (central Maharashtra) regions will experience a heatwave Monday, it said.

Wardha in Vidarbha recorded the maximum temperature in the state at 45.5 degree Celsius Sunday. READ ON...

6. Heatwave warning for Telangana today

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions with the mercury crossing the 45 degree celsius mark in a few places.

In Andhra Pradesh, towns in Nellore, Guntur and Prakasam districts recorded maximum temperature of 45 degree celsius plus.

The state Real-Time Governance Centre Sunday said the heat wave conditions with temperatures touching upto 45 degrees would continue for the next four days. READ ON...

7. Sephora will temporarily close all its stores today

High street makeup powerhouse Sephora has announced it will close all its US stores, distribution centres and corporate office for employee training after a racial profiling incident involving Grammy-nominated singer SZA.

The black R&B star earlier tweeted she was in one of the beauty chain's shops when security was called on her.

In a statement posted to social media on May 24, Sephora said it would close on Wednesday morning to "host inclusion workshops for our employees." "These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we're excited to welcome everyone when we reopen," the company added. READ ON...

8. NEET results 2019 will be out today

The Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release 2019 today. Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 result will be available on NTA's official website ntaneet.nic.in. NTA will also be available on mcc.nic.in. This year, over 1.4 million candidates appeared for NTA NEET medical examination. All the candidates qualifying NEET (UG) - 2019 would be eligible for All India Quota and other quotas under the State Governments/Institutes, irrespective of the medium of the examination, subject to other eligibility criteria. READ ON...

9. 'The Handmaid's Tale' season three to premiere today

Season three, episode one of The Handmaid’s Tale will be released on US streaming platform Hulu on Wednesday, June 5.

Hulu hasn’t yet confirmed the exact time that the first episode will be released yet.

However, previous seasons have been released on the service at 12am Eastern Time (4am GMT).

The first three episodes will be available for streaming when the show returns.