US to withdraw India's GSP benefits from June 5, Ministry says 'unfortunate'

The US will withdraw the (GSP) benefits extended to exports from from June 5, 2019. calls it "unfortunate".

The benefits are envisaged to be non-reciprocal and non-discriminatory benefits extended by developed countries to developing countries.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry: " as part of our bilateral trade discussions, had offered resolution on significant US requests in an effort to find a mutually acceptable way forward."

"It is unfortunate that this did not find acceptance by the US. India, like the US and other nations shall always uphold its national interest in these matters."

Earlier in March, the US had given a 60-day withdrawal notice to India on the benefits extended by it.

Subsequently, the US commenced a review in April 2018 on India's benefits, while both the countries were discussing various trade issues of bilateral interest.

In India's case the GSP concessions extended by the US amounted to duty reduction of only $190 million per annum.

-IANS

rv/sn/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)