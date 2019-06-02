Heatwave in Vidarbha, severe heatwave predicted on June 5, 6

Some parts of region of experienced a heatwave in the last 24 hours while there was rain in isolated places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

There could be a severe heatwave in some parts of on Wednesday and Thursday, while both and Marathwada (central Maharashtra) regions will experience a heatwave Monday, it said.

Wardha in Vidarbha recorded the maximum temperature in the state at 45.5 degree Celsius Sunday.

Solapur recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius, Jalgaon 43, Aurangabad 40.7, Parbhani 43.6, Nanded 42.5, Akola 44.2, Amravati 44.8, Buldhana 44.2, Chandrapur 42.6, 43.8, Yavatmal 42.5 and Gondia 40.4.

There was a noticeable increase in average maximum temperatures in parts of Central Maharashtra, IMD said.

It also predicted possibility of rainfall in few places in and on June 6 .

