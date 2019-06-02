Heatwave in Vidarbha, severe heatwave predicted on June 5, 6

Some parts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra experienced a heatwave in the last 24 hours while there was rain in isolated places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.
There could be a severe heatwave in some parts of Vidarbha on Wednesday and Thursday, while both Vidarbha and Marathwada (central Maharashtra) regions will experience a heatwave Monday, it said.
Wardha in Vidarbha recorded the maximum temperature in the state at 45.5 degree Celsius Sunday.
Solapur recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius, Jalgaon 43, Aurangabad 40.7, Parbhani 43.6, Nanded 42.5, Akola 44.2, Amravati 44.8, Buldhana 44.2, Chandrapur 42.6, Nagpur 43.8, Yavatmal 42.5 and Gondia 40.4.
There was a noticeable increase in average maximum temperatures in parts of Central Maharashtra, IMD said.
It also predicted possibility of rainfall in few places in Goa and Maharashtra on June 6 .
